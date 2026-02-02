Where Purdue Basketball's 2026 Commits Rank in Updated Top 150 From Recruiting Site

It's no secret that Matt Painter and his staff don't care about recruiting rankings or star ratings when it comes to evaluating talent. Over the years, Purdue has turned under-recruited players into All-American talents. So, it probably doesn't matter where members of the Boilermakers' 2026 class stand in the updated top-150 rankings from Rivals.com.

But for fans, it's still neat to see where Purdue's next crop of talent stacks up compared to the rest of the field.

Three of Purdue's 2026 commits were included in Rivals' updated top 150 players. Jacob Webber was the highest-rated player, followed by Luke Ertel and Sinan Huan. Rivers Knight was the only Purdue signee who was not included on the list.

Webber came in at No. 34 on the list, Ertel was No. 48 and Huan is at No. 57. So, three of Purdue's incoming recruits are listed as top-60 prospects for the 2026 class. Knight isn't too far out of the top 150, coming in at No. 190.

Rivals ranks Purdue's 2026 recruiting No. 15 nationally and fifth in the Big Ten. The conference teams with a higher standing are USC (No. 2), Michigan State (No. 5), Maryland (No. 8) and Ohio State (No. 14).

Webber, Ertel and Huan are all listed as four-star prospects. Knight is considered a three-star talent.

All three of Purdue's top 150 commits moved up

Scottsdale Christian guard Jacob Webber (3) shoots a free throw. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The three Purdue commits included in the updated top-150 from Rivals.com all moved up in the latest rankings. Here's a look at where Webber, Ertel and Huan ranked previously before getting a bump in the newest update.

Player Height Position Previous Rank Current rank Jacob Webber 6-foot-6 SG/SF 60 34 Luke Ertel 6-foot-1 PG 49 48 Sinan Huan 7-foot C 71 57

The improved recruiting rankings are just the latest compliment to Purdue's 2026 class. All four signees were nominated for McDonald's All-American status.

Webber, Ertel and Knight were included as nominees for the West and Huan was included on the ballot for the East. Two 12-man rosters will be released in the coming weeks for the annual McDonald's All-American Game.

Regardless of what you think about recruiting rankings, one thing has certainly become clear: Purdue has an exceptional class coming to West Lafayette this summer.

