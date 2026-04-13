7-Footer Sinan Huan Explains Why Purdue is Perfect Fit for College Career

If the Purdue basketball program had a moniker, it might be "Big Man U." The Boilermakers have produced several talented centers and power forwards under head coach Matt Painter, making West Lafayette an attractive destination for four-star center and seven-footer Sinan Huan.

Huan is one of four high school recruits who committed to Purdue's 2026 recruiting class and has tremendous upside. He held several offers from high-level programs, but ultimately decided to play for Painter and the Boilermakers.

Past success developing players like Zach Edey, Isaac Haas, Caleb Swanigan, Trey Kaufman-Renn, A.J. Hammons, JaJuan Johnson and others certainly appealed to Huan when making his decision.

"I just want to go as far as I can. My ultimate goal is to make it to the NBA. Before that, I want to prepare myself as much as possible for stepping onto the NBA stage," Huan said in an interview with Chinese Baller Vision. "When choosing Purdue, I thought about a lot of things. Would I get little to no playing time as a freshman or sophomore? Would I get anxious as a junior about whether I should transfer? Does the coach really trust me?

"But, overall, I wanted to challenge myself at the highest level and use that challenge to push myself to be more disciplined."

Huan joins a frontcourt that includes 7-foot-4 junior Daniel Jacobsen and 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore Raleigh Burgess. The incoming freshman will get an opportunity to contribute immediately, but it's something he'll have to earn when he arrives on campus.

Nothing is guaranteed at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts to a call. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Committing to a program without any guarantees can be a little worrisome. During the recruiting process, Painter remains honest with players he recruits, never promising a starting role or significant minutes to anyone.

What he does offer, though, is an opportunity. Everyone will be granted the same chance to carve out a significant role, regardless of age. That is something that appealed to Huan when he spoke to his new head coach during the recruiting process.

"He said, 'I'll be honest with you, I can't promise anything, because I have no idea how strong your teammates or opponents will be next season,'" Huan said. "He hadn't seen me play on Purdue's court yet. If he promised me a role right now, he'd be lying. So, Coach Matt was really honest.

"If you want to get on the court, which means another player will be off the court, how will you use your talent to edge out other players, who are a year or two older than you, out of the rotation? At the end of the day, you have to earn it with your own talent and hard work."

The word "honesty" is one that surfaces frequently when players at Purdue talk about Painter and the recruiting process. Maybe it's not something prospects want to hear, but Huan and others certainly appreciate the transparency in which the program operates.

Huan explains what he brings to West Lafayette

Over the last handful of seasons, Purdue has emerged as one of college basketball's offensive juggernauts. While that prolific offense has resulted in many wins for the program, there has been a dip defensively.

So, it might be music to the ears of many when Huan says that the defensive end is where he thrives. With his shot-blocking and rim-protection abilities, the incoming center believes he can earn playing time early in his college career.

"Right now, I think defense is my foundation," Huan said. "If I play good defense, I can at least stay on the floor. Then I'll try to work on my offense and passing skills. That's how I'll show the coaches I am a better player."

Huan averaged 5.0 blocks per game in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. During his senior season at Georgetown Prep, he notched 3.5 blocks per contest. He also averaged 18.8 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Not only is Huan listed at 7-foot-1, but he also has a 7-foot-5.5 wingspan and a standing reach of 9-foot-3.5. He brings excellent length with him to West Lafayette.

There is a lot of room for growth for Huan on both ends of the floor. He must get physically stronger and become a better rebounder to survive at the five position in the Big Ten. But if he can provide Purdue with rim protection on the defensive end, it should help the freshman center earn playing time early in his career with the Boilermakers.

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