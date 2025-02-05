Social Media Erupts Over Braden Smith's Performance in Purdue's Win Over Iowa
Braden Smith did it again. On Tuesday night, the junior guard showed why he's one of the best players in the country and should receive serious consideration as the Big Ten Player of the Year. Smith willed the seventh-ranked Boilermakers to a 90-81 win over Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Smith finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. He connected on 11-of-15 shots from the floor and was five-of-seven from 3-point range. He provided a huge spark for Purdue in the second half, especially as the Boilers found themselves in a tight battle with the Hawkeyes.
After Tuesday's masterful performance, social media was raving about Smith's play. Here are just some of the reactions to the guard's big night in Iowa City.
Smith was solid in the first half, but he really got Purdue's offense going at the end of the first half. The guard hit a pull-up 3-pointer as time expired to tie the game at 36 going into halftime. It provided a huge boost for the Boilers for the final 20 minutes inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Field of 68's Jeff Goodman believes that Smith is the best point guard in the country. Tuesday night was just more evidence of his brilliance.
Smith is considered an All-American player, but some are talking about the Purdue guard as a first-team selection following Tuesday night's performance.
As you might expect, Smith was getting plenty of shoutouts from the Purdue social media team throughout the game.
Sam King of the Journal & Courier described Smith's performance without words.
There were plenty of other fan reactions throughout the rest of the night after Smith went off in Iowa City.
Smith entered Tuesday's game averaging 15.8 points, 8.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He's been one of the best players in the country since the start of the season, but has really amped up his play since the calendar turned to January.
If he continues to play at this level, the Boilermakers are going to have a great opportunity to win a third consecutive Big Ten regular season title and earn another high seed when the 2025 NCAA Tournament rolls around.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
SMITH HITS BUZZER BEATER: Purdue guard Braden Smith hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at halftime, giving the Boilermakers some momentum heading into the locker room Tuesday vs. Iowa. CLICK HERE
BRACKET PROJECTIONS FOR PURDUE: Where will Purdue land when March Madness rolls around? Some of the top bracket experts are projecting the Boilermakers as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE
SMITH, KAUFMAN-RENN MAKE ROBERTSON WATCH LIST: Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith are two of 50 college basketball players named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list. CLICK HERE
LOYER CONFIDENT AS LEADER: As a junior and three-year starter, Fletcher Loyer was asked to be a leader for Purdue this season. Conversations with coach Matt Painter helped him grow into that role. CLICK HERE