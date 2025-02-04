Where Top Bracket Analysts Project Purdue Will Land in 2025 NCAA Tournament
Purdue certainly helped its cause to earn a better seed for the NCAA Tournament in the month of January. The Boilermakers finished the month off strong, defeating rival Indiana 81-76 and ending with an 8-1 record to improve to 17-5 on the year and 9-2 in Big Ten play.
As a result of the strong month, the Boilermakers are closing in on Michigan State for the top spot in the conference standings. They've also moved up a seed line for most bracket analysts for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Obviously, there's still a lot of time left in the season and seed lines are not etched in stone. But I looked at some of the top bracket analysts across college basketball, and most believe Purdue is currently on the path to land a No. 2 seed in March Madness.
Here's a quick look at where bracket analysts have Purdue currently projected as we begin the month of February. In this list, we included Mike DeCourcy (FOX), Joe Lunardi (ESPN), Jerry Palm (CBS) and Field of 68.
- DeCourcy: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Bryant (Midwest Region)
- Lunardi: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Bryant (Midwest Region)
- Palm: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Central Connecticut State (Midwest Region)
- Field of 68: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Bryant (South Region)
