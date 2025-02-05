WATCH: Purdue's Braden Smith Beats the Buzzer at Halftime vs. Iowa
Braden Smith gave No. 7 Purdue a huge boost of momentum heading into the locker room in Tuesday night's matchup against Iowa. The junior guard hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to tie the game at 36-36 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa missed a shot with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half. Purdue's Myles Colvin collected the rebound and got the ball in the hands of Smith. The junior guard then got down the court and knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer as time expired, tying the game.
It was a positive ending to an ugly half for the Boilermakers.
Smith ended the half with 13 points, three rebounds and an assist. He was one of two Boilermakers to reach double figures in the first half, along with Trey Kaufman-Renn. The junior forward had 12 points in the first half, but was stapled to the bench because of early foul trouble.
Purdue won eight-of-nine games in January and was looking to build off a strong month and keep pace with Michigan State in the Big Ten standings.
