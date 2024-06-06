Stats, Highlights From Purdue Center Daniel Jacobsen's First 3 Games in AmeriCup
Incoming Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen is getting some great pre-college experience, participating with the USA Basketball U18 National Team in the 2024 AmeriCup. The 7-foot-3 center has made quite an impact during his time in Buenos Aires, Argentina, helping his team to a perfect 3-0 record in Group B and advancing to the quarterfinals.
Team USA defeated all three opponents — Argentina, Belize and Brazil — by 22 points or more. Jacobsen has been a menace on the defensive end for the squad, blocking shots and cleaning up the glass.
Here are his statistics and highlights from the first three games from the AmeriCup.
Game 1 vs. Argentina (USA won 88-66)
Although he found himself in foul trouble early, Jacobsen nearly recorded a double-double in the opening game against Argentina. He finished the contest with nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, showing off tremendous skill on the defensive end.
Jacobsen didn't just occupy the paint on the defensive end, he was able to guard around the perimeter and provided great help defense when his teammates needed it.
Game 2 vs. Belize (USA won 150-54)
In Team USA's second game, Jacobsen wasn't really needed much. The U.S. posted an impressive 96-point win over Belize. The 7-foot-3 center finished the game with eight points, three rebounds and two blocks.
But, again, it wasn't as though his efforts were needed that much. He finished the game making three-of-four shots, with his lone miss coming from behind the 3-point line. Jacobsen was also successful on both free throw attempts.
Game 3 vs. Brazil (USA won 88-57)
Jacobsen had another outstanding defensive performance in Wednesday's win over Brazil. The future Boilermaker blocked four shots in just 14 minutes of action. He also scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in the victory.
Although his numbers aren't quite as good as they were in the first game against Argentina, Jacobsen has looked more comfortable with each game. He's also shown off a great ability to run the floor and has rarely been out of position.
Jacobsen's totals, averages through three games
Considering the amount of minutes he's played, Jacobsen has been incredibly effective and efficient when on the floor for Team USA. Here's a rundown of his totals and averages through three games.
Totals & Averages
- Points: 25 (8.3 per game)
- Rebounds: 18 (6.0 per game)
- Blocks: 11 (3.7 per game)
- Assists: 3 (1.0 per game)
- Steals: 1 (0.3 per game)
- Minutes: 47 (15.8 per game)
- Fouls: 5 (1.7 per game)
- Turnovers: 4 (1.3 per game)
- Field goal: 11-of-16 (68.8%)
- 3-point: 0-of-1 (0%)
- Free throws: 3-of-4 (75%)
Related stories
TAKEAWAYS FROM JACOBSEN'S FIRST GAME: Daniel Jacobsen nearly recorded a double-double in Team USA's first game of the U18 AmeriCup on Monday. The incoming Purdue center finished the game with nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in an 88-66 victory over Argentina. CLICK HERE