Status Update Provided on Dylan Harper as Rutgers Hosts Purdue
Rutgers star freshman Dylan Harper is listed as questionable for Thursday night's Big Ten clash against No. 20 Purdue. Per College Hoops Today's Jon Rothstein, Harper is battling an illness.
Harper is Rutgers' top scorer this season, averaging 21.1 points per game. He's also averaging 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals per game and is shooting 52% from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range.
Harper did not play in Rutgers' game against Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Jan. 2. He was limited in Monday's contest against Wisconsin, logging just 15 minutes. He did not score in the game and totaled four rebounds and one assist.
Rutgers enters Thursday's game on a two-game losing streak while Purdue has won each of its last three contests. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game airs on Fox Sports 1.
