How to Watch Purdue's Senior Day Game vs. Wisconsin With TV Info, Stats & Preview

Believe it or not, we've reached the final weekend of college basketball's regular season. On Saturday, No. 15 Purdue hosts Wisconsin at Mackey Arena, the final regular-season contest for both.

The Boilermakers defeated the Badgers in the first matchup back in January, winning 89-73 in Madison. Can Purdue sweep the season series? Or will Wisconsin get revenge?

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten clash in West Lafayette.

Wisconsin (21-9, 13-6) vs. #15 Purdue (23-7, 13-6)

Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) dribbles. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Big Ten Conference game/Purdue Senior Day

Saturday, March 7, 2026

4 p.m. ET

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

CBS

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst)

Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 145; View all listings: CLICK HERE

Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Wisconsin 115-76

Purdue has a 79.4% chance to beat Wisconsin

Rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots the ball over Northwestern Wildcats guard Justin Mullins (20). | David Banks-Imagn Images

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 15

— Purdue is ranked No. 15 Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 14

— Purdue is ranked No. 14 KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 7

— Purdue is ranked No. 7 NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 9

Wisconsin Badgers

Associated Press — Wisconsin is not ranked

— Wisconsin is not ranked Coaches — Wisconsin is not ranked

— Wisconsin is not ranked KenPom — Wisconsin is ranked No. 25

— Wisconsin is ranked No. 25 NCAA NET — Wisconsin is ranked No. 31

Team Stats

Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) scores. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Stats (per game) Wisconsin #15 Purdue Scoring 82.8 81.9 Points allowed 75.0 69.8 FG% 45.0% 50.0% 3FG% 35.7% 38.3% Rebounds 36.3 35.6 Assists 15.8 19.7 Steals 5.7 5.7 Blocks 3.1 2.7 Turnovers 9.1 9.2

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) controls the ball. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — The last time Purdue and Wisconsin met, Smith broke the Big Ten's all-time assist record. He hasn't slowed down since that January matchup, as he has piled up more than 1,000 career assists and is Purdue's leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game. The senior guard is difficult to defend because of his ability to score from multiple levels. He's also one of the best facilitators in the country.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Since the start of February, Loyer has emerged as one of the best shooters in college basketball. He has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games and is shooting just under 49% from three-point range in that span. Loyer has been a weapon from behind the three-point line, but can also get to the rim at times.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn has been Purdue's leader in the post this season and is coming off an 11-point, 10-rebound performance in a win over Northwestern. He has been a matchup problem for several Big Ten teams because of his physical play and relentless effort on the glass. Kaufman-Renn has averaged 13.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season.

C.J. Cox, G — Cox is Purdue's top perimeter defender and is often charged with guarding the opponent's most dynamic offensive player. He has also stepped up his offensive effort in the last two games, scoring 13 points against Ohio State and dropping in 27 against Northwestern. The sophomore seems to be finding a rhythm at exactly the right moment.

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell moves the ball up the court. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Boyd, G — Boyd caused problems for Purdue's defense in the January matchup, scoring 24 points and collecting six rebounds. He's proven himself to be one of the best scorers in the Big Ten, averaging 20 points per game. Boyd really delivered in Wisconsin's back-to-back wins over Illinois and Michigan State, scoring 54 points in those two Badger victories.

John Blackwell, G — An excellent running mate with Boyd, Blackwell also provides Wisconsin with an excellent scoring punch in the backcourt. He's averaging 18.1 points per game, but he has also done well on the defensive end, logging more than one steal per contest. Blackwell has reached double figures in 15 of his last 16 games.

Nolan Winter, F — Winter is listed as "day-to-day" because of an injury, but he's a player who can give Purdue's big men some serious issues because of his mobility and ability to shoot from the perimeter. Winter plays physical around the basket and does a good job crashing the glass, but he's also hitting the three-point shot at a 33% clip. He also provides Wisconsin with some shot-blocking ability on the defensive end.

Braden Carrington, G — Carrington wasn't much of a factor early in the season, but he's really grown into his role as the season has progressed. He is the team's best three-point weapon, hitting at a 42.8% clip. The senior is also coming off a monster performance against Washington on Feb. 28, dropping in 32 points.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record : 519-227

: 519-227 Record at Purdue: 494-222

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gard is in his 11th season as the head coach of the Badgers, taking over for Bo Ryan midway through the 2015-16 campaign. He's been at Wisconsin for more than two decades, though, working as an assistant coach from 2001 through 2008 and then earning a promotion as the associate head coach ahead of the 2008-09 season.

In more than a decade in Madison, Gard has led Wisconsin to a pair of Big Ten regular season championships and seven NCAA Tournament appearances. The Badgers have finished in the top four of the Big Ten standings six times and have hit 20-plus wins in seven different seasons.

Gard was a longtime assistant under Ryan, working as an assistant coach on his staff at Wisconsin-Platteville and Milwaukee before making the move to Madison. He also played under Ryan at Wisconsin-Platteville.

Over the last decade, Gard has proven himself to be one of the top coaches in the Big Ten and regularly has the Badgers in the NCAA Tournament hunt.

Overall record : 234-126

: 234-126 Record at Wisconsin: 234-126

Preview

Purdue center Oscar Cluff (45) beats Wisconsin guard Andrew Rohde (7) to a rebound. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's the final time in Mackey Arena for Purdue's Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, a trio of players who have spent their entire careers in West Lafayette. Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy will also go through Senior Day ceremonies, on what tends to be an emotional night.

But before all that unfolds, Purdue has a 40-minute game against Wisconsin, a team that is playing much better than when these two squads faced off in early January. The Boilermakers won that battle in Madison 89-73 and are looking to sweep the season series.

Wisconsin presents matchup problems because of its three-point shooting and the ability to stretch the floor at all five positions. The Badgers average 32 three-point attempts per game, most in the Big Ten and eighth-most in the country. Those offenses have given Purdue issues, especially with defensive rotations and long rebounds.

As they usually do, the Boilermakers will want to set the tone physically in the post with Oscar Cluff and Trey Kaufman-Renn. Getting those two into a rhythm opens up the three-point shot for Purdue's perimeter players.

More than anything, though, this game comes down to Purdue's defensive rotations and rules. If Wisconsin is getting open looks, the Boilers are in serious trouble. If the Badgers have to work for their offense, it's an advantage for Purdue.

