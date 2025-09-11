Ticket Prices on Secondary Market for Purdue-Kentucky Exhibition Game Insanely High
Those hoping to attend the Purdue-Kentucky exhibition game in October may have to dig deep into their pockets. Ticket prices for the showdown between the two basketball powers are already through the roof on the secondary market.
After searching for tickets on multiple secondary websites, the cheapest tickets for the exhibition game were $200 on VividSeats. The most expensive ticket came in at the hefty price tag of $1,925, also on VividSeats.
The game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24, at Rupp Arena in Lexington. There's plenty of hype surrounding both the Boilermakers and Wildcats entering the 2025-26 campaign.
Here's a rundown of the cheapest and most expensive tickets from four different secondary market websites (as of Sept. 11, 2025):
StubHub
- Cheapest: $335 per ticket
- Most expensive: $1,478 per ticket
VividSeats
- Cheapest: $200 per ticket
- Most expensive: $1,925 per ticket
SeatGeek
- Cheapest: $317 per ticket
- Most expensive: $1,782 per ticket
Gametime
- Cheapest: $303 per ticket
- Most expensive: $1,755
Purdue schedules major opponents in exhibition games
Not only has Purdue adopted a more challenging non-conference schedule over the past few years, but coach Matt Painter has also found advantages in adding a tough exhibition game to the slate. This year marks the third straight season the Boilermakers have traveled to play a power opponent in an exhibition.
Two years ago, Purdue traveled to play Arkansas for an exhibition game. Last year, the Boilermakers took on Creighton in Omaha.
Painter's reasoning? He wants players to get a feel for life on the road, especially against quality competition. It allows Purdue to experience that challenge before the regular season begins.
The Boilermakers will have plenty of challenges throughout the season, too. In addition to a grueling Big Ten schedule, Purdue will play Alabama, Memphis, Texas Tech/Wake Forest, Iowa State, Marquette, and Auburn during non-conference play.
It should make for a fun and intriguing nonconference season as the Boilers look to put themselves in a good position to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.
