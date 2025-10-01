Tipoff Time, TV Info Announced For One of Purdue's Marquee Non-Conference Matchups
Details regarding one of Purdue's marquee matchups for the 2025-26 college basketball season have been released. A tipoff time and television information were announced for the Boilermakers' contest against Marquette on Dec. 13.
The Purdue men's basketball social media account revealed that the Dec. 13 clash between Purdue and Marquette is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will air on Peacock. This year's game will be played at Mackey Arena.
Purdue and Marquette, two premier programs in college basketball, have met five times since the 2017-18 season. This year's matchup will be the sixth in a nine-year window, which includes three straight games since the 2023-24 campaign.
The Golden Eagles defeated the Boilermakers 76-58 in last year's meeting in Milwaukee. Purdue had won the two prior contests, defeating Marquette 78-75 at the Maui Invitational in 2023 and posting a 75-70 win at Mackey Arena in 2022.
Purdue has won three of the five matchups.
Purdue vs. Marquette game details
- What: Non-conference game
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: Peacock
Purdue has a loaded non-conference schedule
In recent years, coach Matt Painter has taken an aggressive approach to non-conference scheduling. The goal is to prepare Purdue for a grueling Big Ten schedule, as well as the NCAA Tournament.
This year is no different. The Boilermakers will head to Lexington for an exhibition game against Kentucky, one of college basketball's top programs. That's the first test for the 2025-26 Boilers, even though the result doesn't count towards the team's record.
When the regular season begins, Purdue will have a road trip to Alabama on Nov. 13 and will then travel to the Bahamas to participate in the Baha Mar Championship on Nov. 20 and 21. The Boilermakers will play Memphis in the first game and either Wake Forest or Texas Tech on the second day.
Purdue then has non-conference games against Iowa State on Dec. 6 and Marquette on Dec. 13, both played at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers also have a neutral-site game against Auburn on Dec. 20 as part of the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It's a challenging non-conference schedule, but one that should prepare the Boilers in their quest for a Big Ten title and another run to the Final Four. The schedule also provides plenty of matchups that already have fans excited about the upcoming college basketball season.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HALIBURTON SHOUTS OUT PURDUE BASKETBALL: When talking about the state of basketball in Indiana, Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton gave a major shoutout to Purdue and the upcoming season. CLICK HERE
UPDATE ON PURDUE RECRUITING: Purdue missed out on two 2026 prospects on Tuesday. Where does that leave the Boilermakers on the recruiting front? Here's a quick rundown. CLICK HERE