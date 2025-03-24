Tipoff Time, TV Info Released for Purdue's Sweet 16 Game vs. Houston
A tipoff time and television information has been released for No. 4 seed Purdue's Sweet 16 game vs. No. 1 seed Houston. The two teams are scheduled to play at approximately 10:09 p.m. ET on Friday, March 28. The game will air on TBS/truTV.
Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn will be on the call for the game.
Purdue and Houston will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, which will essentially serve as a home game for the Boilermakers. However, Indy hasn't been kind to Matt Painter's team this season, posting a 1-2 record in the state capital. All three of those games were played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, however.
The matchup between Purdue and Houston will be the second game of the night, following a Sweet 16 matchup between No. 2 seed Tennessee and No. 3 seed Kentucky. The game is scheduled for 7:39 p.m. ET.
The Boilers reached the Sweet 16 after posting victories over No. 13 seed High Point in the first round (75-63) and No. 12 seed McNeese in the second round (76-62). It's the sixth time in eight years Purdue has made an appearance in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Houston earned a trip to the Sweet 16 after wins over No. 16 seed SIU-Edwardsville in the opening round (78-40) and No. 8 seed Gonzaga in the second round (81-76).
Purdue enters the game with a 24-11 record while Houston is 32-4.
The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the Elite Eight, which will be played on Sunday, March 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
FORMER PLAYERS CELEBRATE: Multiple former Purdue players gave the Boilers a shoutout after beating McNeese 76-62 on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE
COX, HARRIS NOT SCARED OF MOMENT: The NCAA Tournament can be intimidating for any college basketball player. But Purdue freshmen CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris shed the jitters and made a big impact in the first two rounds of March Madness, punching a ticket to the Sweet 16. CLICK HERE
PURDUE PLAYING HOUSTON: No. 4 seed Purdue will play No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium next week. The Boilermakers and Cougars will square off on Friday. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue defeated McNeese 76-62 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Here's everything coach Matt Painter said following the game. CLICK HERE
PURDUE GAME STORY: Purdue completely dominating McNeese early and cruised to a 76-62 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Next up? The Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE