2025 Purdue Commit Antione West Jr. Breaks High School's All-Time Scoring Record
A future Boilermaker will leave his high school as the all-time leading scorer. Last week, 2025 Purdue commit Antione West Jr. became Whitmer (Ohio) High School's all-time leading scorer after a 16-point performance against Start High School.
West concluded the regular season by hitting the impressive milestone, now with 1,763 points in his high school career. Below is a clip of the moment when he broke the school record.
West also received first-team All-District for his efforts throughout the 2024-25 season.
Per 247Sports, West is a three-star prospect who ranks as one of the top-200 players in the 2025 class. He picked Purdue over offers from Nebraska, Creighton, Dayton and others.
“I chose Purdue because to me it just felt most like home when I was there. Not only was it a school I always wanted to go to growing up, but they expressed the same interest I had towards them with me. My skill set and size is a good fit and I can really help them moving forward," West told On3's Joe Tipton following his commitment in November.
This past season at Whitmer, West averaged 18.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. His team finished the regular season with a 14-7 record and a 7-1 mark in Northern Lakes League — Buckeye.
"I love Antione West, I think he's fabulous. We're very fortunate to get him," Purdue coach Matt Painter said in November. "Very under-evaluated. He's a winner. He can make plays, he can make shots, he can handle the basketball, distribute, score, make pull-ups. Just a good all-around player."
West is the only player from the 2025 recruiting class to commit to Purdue.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
SMITH HITS CAREER MILESTONE: Braden Smith hit another major career milestone on Sunday, grabbing his 500th rebound. He's also closing in on Purdue's all-time assist record. CLICK HERE
BUIE COMMENTS ON LEAL KICK: Former Northwestern star Boo Buie commented on Anthony Leal's kick on Caleb Furst during Sunday's Purdue-Indiana game. He wasn't a fan of the move. CLICK HERE
PAINTER EXPLAINS NO-CALL ON LEAL: Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters what he was told by the officials regarding Anthony Leal's kick to Caleb Furst early in Sunday's Purdue-Indiana game. CLICK HERE