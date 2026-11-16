The college basketball season is in full swing, and five former Purdue basketball players are spending the 2026-27 season elsewhere. Trey Kaufman-Renn, Will Berg, Camden Heide, Myles Colvin and Aaron Fine are all wearing different uniforms this year.

Throughout the year, we'll continue to provide updates on each player and track their progress. Here's a current look at how each former Boiler is performing.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Kansas

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (9) gestures. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 12.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 83.3% FG

Kaufman-Renn has provided Kansas with stability and consistency from the post. He's shooting over 80% from the field in his first three games. The sixth-year player provided a huge boost in the Jayhawks' victory over Kentucky, scoring 12 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Head coach Bill Self has built a strong roster in Kansas, and Kaufman-Renn brings veteran leadership, consistency and physicality to the program. His presence is a big reason why many believe the Jayhawks have all the pieces to make a national championship run.

Will Berg, Wichita State

Feb 26, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Wichita State Shockers center Will Berg (44). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 18.7 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 71% FG

The reigning AAC Sixth Man of the Year is off to a dominant start. He was the only player on this list to return to the school he played for last season, and Wichita State is reaping the benefits. Berg is averaging a double-double, scoring 18.7 points and pulling down 12.0 rebounds per contest. He's also shooting 71% from the floor.

Berg had double-doubles in each of his first two games, which includes a 17-point, 11-rebound night against USC. In the last game against Austin Peay, he came up one board short of another double-double, ending the evening with 13 points and nine rebounds. He looks like one of the most improved players in college basketball right now.

Camden Heide, South Carolina

Nov 11, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Camden Heide (23) drives. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 43.8% FG

Heide began the year with a 13-point effort in South Carolina's win over Stetson. Since then, he hasn't provided much of a scoring punch for the Gamecocks. He has accounted for only eight points in the last two games, attempting just seven shots.

The greatest asset of Heide's game is his athleticism. He can get to the rim and rebound at a high level. The senior is also a good floor spacer because of his ability to knock down open shots. We just haven't seen much of that early in the 2026-27 season.

Myles Colvin, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats player guard Myles Colvin (6) passes the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 10.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 46.4% FG

Really, Colvin's stat line has been bolstered by a monster performance against Green Bay. In that game, he scored 31 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots. In Cincinnati's other three games, the former Boiler has accounted for just 11 points, shooting 3-for-11 from the field in those contests.

Colvin has rebounded at a high level in every game this season, but he hasn't gotten many shots outside of that 30-point effort he had against Green Bay. Still, he has the potential to go off on any given night.

Aaron Fine, Ball State

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Aaron Fine (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 50% FG

Fine is off to a rocky start in his first season away from Purdue, but he did have a solid performance in Ball State's first four games. He scored 10 points in the Cardinals' lopsided win over Brescia, a career high for the point guard.

This is the first time in his career that Fine has played significant minutes. He played 16 minutes in the opener against Georgia Southern and logged 18 against Brescia. In games against Indiana State and SMU, he played just 12 total minutes combined.

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