Trey Kaufman-Renn Hits Impressive Milestone in Purdue's Win Over McNeese
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Trey Kaufman-Renn may not have received All-American honors from the Associated Press this season, but the Purdue junior forward is having an All-American season. In Saturday's win over McNeese, the Sellersburg, Ind. native hit an impressive milestone.
With a 22-point performance against the Cowboys in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Kaufman-Renn became just the eighth player in program history to score 700 points in a single season. He's now scored 709 points this season, which ranks 10th on Purdue's single-season record list.
Kaufman-Renn also pulled down 15 rebounds in a 76-62 win over McNeese. The Boilermakers reached the Sweet 16 with Saturday's second round victory,
Here's the top-10 list of single-season scorers in Purdue's illustrious history:
- Glenn Robinson — 1,030 points
- Zach Edey — 983 points
- Rick Mount — 932 points
- Carsen Edwards — 874 points
- Joe Barry Carroll —798 points
- Dave Schellhase — 781 points
- Zach Edey — 757 points
- Joe Barry Carroll — 736 points
- Terry Dischinger — 726 points
- Trey Kaufman-Renn — 709 points
Kaufman-Renn is averaging 20.3 points per game this season, along with 6.5 rebounds. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at the end of the year.
The talented junior forward will have the opportunity to add to his impressive point total on Friday, when Purdue plays its Sweet 16 game.
