Trey Kaufman-Renn Offers Incredible Defense of Braden Smith as an NBA Point Guard

Look up the definition of "teammate" in the dictionary, and you'll find a picture of former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn. Following his pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers on Monday, the forward offered a great defense of Braden Smith as an NBA-caliber point guard.

Both Kaufman-Renn and Smith participated in a pre-draft workout with the Pacers on Monday, an opportunity to share the court again in their home state. After the practice, Kaufman-Renn was asked an interesting question: "What makes Braden Smith an NBA point guard?"

Kaufman-Renn had the best response you may ever hear from a teammate.

"I think the better question is, why can't he be an NBA point guard?" Kaufman-Renn responded in a video posted by Dominic Miranda of WTHR. "Like, he does everything. He can do everything on the basketball floor."

Indeed, Smith has proven himself throughout his college career. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was the winner of the Bob Cousy Award following the 2024-25 season. This past year, he broke the NCAA's career assist record and was named a first-team All-American in back-to-back seasons.

For the past four years, Kaufman-Renn witnessed the impact Smith can have on the basketball court. He's improved every aspect of his game, which has allowed him to develop into an NBA-caliber player.

"There's not a hole in his game. He shoots well at three levels, he scores, plays hard at the defensive end. For his size, he rebounds. He puts people in the right places. He can make every pass," Kaufman-Renn said. "From an actual basketball perspective, there's no reason he can't play. As a college basketball player, you can't do anything more than he did besides winning a national championship."

Kaufman-Renn, Smith relived their Purdue summer practice days

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) calms down forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4). | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Kaufman-Renn and Smith participated in a pre-draft workout with the Pacers on Monday, they were not on the same team during any five-on-five action. To Smith, it felt like the old summer practice days back in West Lafayette.

"It did feel weird, but it felt like a normal summer practice," Smith said. "About this time [at Purdue] they never put us together, at least our last two years. Our first two years they let us because they had to split up Zach [Edey]. It did feel weird, but it was obviously good seeing him and catching up."

Smith and Kaufman-Renn developed quite a connection while at Purdue. Kaufman-Renn was responsible for Smith's first assist in college, and he was also the one who scored the bucket on the point guard's record-breaking dime.

A lot of history exists between those two players, and Monday served as an opportunity for the two to go through the pre-draft workout process at least once together.

As we've reached the middle point of June, the pre-draft workout scene winds down, and teams begin ramping up for the NBA Draft. Will both Smith and Kaufman-Renn get selected?

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