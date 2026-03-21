Trey Kaufman-Renn's Hilarious Response to Braden Smith's Record-Breaking Moment

ST. LOUIS — Purdue fans had waited nearly a week to see it. Ever since Braden Smith went off in the Big Ten Tournament last week, everyone who attended Friday night's first-round NCAA Tournament game was ready to see the senior guard break Bobby Hurley's NCAA Tournament record.

At the 12:11 mark in the first half, Smith got the ball to Trey Kaufman-Renn, who then got it to the basket, laid it in and drew contact. It was the record-breaking assist, No. 1,077 of Smith's career. Fans gave Purdue's star guard a standing ovation to celebrate the accomplishment.

Following Purdue's 104-71 win over Queens in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Smith was asked a question about how he felt in the moment. That's when Kaufman-Renn chimed in with the perfect response.

"The crowd went crazy, and I thought it was from my Eurostep," Kaufman-Renn said, "but I guess it wasn't."

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) goes for a layup. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

That comment drew a large laugh, and even Kaufman-Renn couldn't hide his amusement with his answer. But the senior forward earned the right to respond, as he was responsible for Smith's first assist at Purdue, as well as Friday night's record-breaker.

Before Kaufman-Renn swiped the microphone away from his teammate for his brief interjection, Smith answered the initial question that was asked.

"It was awesome. We always travel really well. We are obviously very thankful to have fans at almost every game, home and away. It's a good feeling," Smith said. "But I think in that moment, the game was a little bit tight. I was just focused on trying to win and to get a lead."

Friday night was a memorable one for Purdue, one that neither Kaufman-Renn nor Smith will soon forget.

Smith, Kaufman-Renn were dominant vs. Queens

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) drives to the basket. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Smith and Kaufman-Renn were shining stars for the Boilermakers on Friday night. The two combined for 51 of Purdue's 104 points, leading the team to a convincing first-round victory.

Smith scored a game-high 26 points to go along with eight assists and three rebounds. Kaufman-Renn finished the night with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Queens didn't have an answer for either player.

From the opening tipoff, Smith came out ready to shoot the basketball. He attempted four shots in the first five minutes, forcing Queens to respect him as a scorer. That opened up passing opportunities into the post, where Kaufman-Renn thrived.

As a result of their big performances, Purdue will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, one step closer to returning to the Final Four.

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