Two Boilers Among Big Ten's Top-10 Scoring Leaders in 2024-25 Season
Purdue's top two scorers during the 2024-25 season are also among the top scorers in the Big Ten this year. It's just further evidence that Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith are among the best players in the conference.
On Friday, Big Ten Network revealed the list of the Big Ten's top-10 scorers as we enter another weekend of conference play. Kaufman-Renn currently ranks fifth in points per game average, while Smith rounds out the top-10.
Kaufman-Renn is Purdue's leading scorer this season, averaging 19.0 points per game. Smith is the second-best scorer for the Boilers, posting 16.4 points peg game.
Both Kaufman-Renn and Smith were named to the Naismith Trophy (best player in college basketball) Midseason Team on Friday.
Here's the rundown of the complete top-10 scoring leaders in the Big Ten as of Feb. 14:
- Dawson Garcia, Minnesota — 19.8 ppg
- Nick Martinelli, Northwestern — 19.7 ppg
- Brice Williams, Nebraska — 19.4 ppg
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers — 19.1 ppg
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue — 19.0 ppg
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers — 18.8 ppg
- John Tonje, Wisconsin — 18.6 ppg
- Bruce Thornton, Ohio State — 17.3 ppg
- Owen Freeman, Iowa (injured) — 16.7 ppg
- Braden Smith, Purdue — 16.4 ppg
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-WISCONSIN: No. 7 Purdue hosts No. 16 Wisconsin in a massive Big Ten showdown on Saturday afternoon. TV and radio information, key stats, top players and more. CLICK HERE
BOILERS PREPARED FOR BADGERS: After suffering a 75-73 loss to Michigan on Tuesday, Purdue understands the importance of Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin as it pertains to the Big Ten title. CLICK HERE
PAINTER'S MESSAGE AS BENCH STRUGGLES: Over the last month, Purdue's bench has struggled to knock down shots. Coach Matt Painter says the biggest key to overcoming the slump is staying positive and remaining "process-based." CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS HOME-AND-HOME VS IOWA STATE: Purdue and Iowa State have agreed to a home-and-home basketball series that will be played during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 college basketball seasons. CLICK HERE