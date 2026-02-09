Upcoming 5-Game Stretch a Proving Ground for Purdue: 'That's What You Want'

Given the option, Purdue would rather not have a 9-3 Big Ten record and sitting fifth in the conference standings. But, unless there's access to a time-traveling DeLorean, the Boilermakers can't change the past and must instead focus on the schedule that lies ahead. The upcoming five-game stretch, starting on Tuesday with No. 7 Nebraska, is a chance for Matt Painter's squad to prove itself.

In the 16-day stretch between Feb. 10 and Feb. 26, the Boilermakers will have the toughest test of the season. They'll play No. 7 Nebraska and Iowa in consecutive road games before a three-game homestand against No. 2 Michigan, Indiana and No. 10 Michigan State. Purdue then closes out the season with road games against Ohio State and Northwestern and ends the year at home against Wisconsin.

But Purdue coach Matt Painter is viewing this as an opportunity for his team. With so many NCAA Tournament teams remaining on the schedule, it's a chance for the Boilermakers to make some headway in terms of March Madness seeding and potentially making a late push for a Big Ten title.

"You look at the eight games we have left and there are a lot of tournament teams there, a lot of top-10 to top-15 teams in the country there," Painter said. "That's what you want. You want those opportunities to improve your resumé for the NCAA Tournament. But you also want to keep winning games and put yourself in position in the last week of the season."

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles while looking for an open teammate. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Purdue still plays three of the four teams ahead of it in the Big Ten standings — Michigan, Nebraska and Michigan State. It will not get another crack at Illinois, a game it let slip away at Mackey Arena on Jan. 24.

Most years, a 9-3 record in conference play with eight games left would be a decent spot. The Boilers certainly aren't out of the Big Ten race, but Painter acknowledged that it's going to be an uphill battle the rest of the way, especially considering the way Michigan has played this season.

"It might be fewer than three losses and we have three losses, so you have to keep that in perspective," Painter said of Purdue's chances to win the Big Ten. "I don't see a couple of those teams getting four losses. I just don't," Painter said. "I can see them maybe getting to three, but one of them (Illinois) we got beat by and we don't have a chance to help [ourselves]."

Purdue's challenge begins Tuesday vs. Nebraska

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) drives with the ball. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue's five-game gauntlet begins on Tuesday night in Lincoln. The 13th-ranked Boilermakers will take on No. 7 Nebraska, hoping to get a win at Pinnacle Bank Arena and climb another rung in the conference standings.

With eight games left, it's way too early to count themselves of the Big Ten race. After all, in a conference loaded with so many talented teams, anything can happen.

There's no question, though, Purdue has to be playing its best basketball to put itself in position to win a conference title at the end of the year.

"Yeah, that's how it works, you've gotta win," Fletcher Loyer said. "You've gotta beat good teams to win the Big Ten. So, showing up ready to go, ready to win."

Over the next month, Purdue can really help its cause, but it has to start by getting a win in Lincoln. If the Boilers lose that game, the chances of winning a third Big Ten title in four years will look pretty bleak.

