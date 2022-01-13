VIDEO: Purdue Coach Matt Painter, Players Discuss Upcoming Matchup With Nebraska

Skip to main content
Purdue basketball's road matchup with Michigan was postponed due to health and safety concerns within the Wolverines' program. As a result, the team had extra time to prepare for a home game with Nebraska at Mackey Arena on Friday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball program is back at Mackey Arena after its road game against Michigan was postponed. The team hosts Nebraska on Friday in front of yet another sold-out crowd. 

The Boilermakers enter the game with a 13-2 overall record, while the Cornhuskers sit at 6-11 after a recent loss to No. 25 Illinois. Purdue is undefeated against Nebraska at home with a 9-0 mark. 

Coach Matt Painter and players met with the media Thursday to discuss their extra preparation and the matchup against Nebraska, a team that is winless in the Big Ten to start the season. 

Below are video interviews with Painter, senior guard Sasha Stefanovic and sophomore forward Mason Gillis: 

Purdue Coach Matt Painter Previews Nebraska 

Purdue Senior Guard Sasha Stefanovic Previews Nebraska 

Purdue Sophomore Mason Gillis Previews Nebraska

  • NEBRASKA FALTERS AGAINST ILLINOIS: Nebraska lost a home matchup with No. 25 Illinois on Tuesday night 81-71. The Cornhuskers were led by freshman guard Bryce McGowens, who scored 19 points. The team will play No. 7 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Friday. CLICK HERE 
  • PURDUE PREPARING FOR NEBRASKA: Purdue basketball followed its home loss to Wisconsin with a 74-67 victory over Penn State on the road, but fell to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. The team will be back in action against Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena after its road matchup with Michigan was postponed. CLICK HERE
  • BOILERS FALL TO NO. 7: Purdue dropped to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a home loss to Wisconsin. The team followed with a road victory over Penn State, its first true road win of the season. The Boilermakers were among five Big Ten programs ranked this week. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE, MICHIGAN GAME POSTPONED: Purdue basketball's road matchup with Michigan has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Nebraska at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

