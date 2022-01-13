VIDEO: Purdue Coach Matt Painter, Players Discuss Upcoming Matchup With Nebraska

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball program is back at Mackey Arena after its road game against Michigan was postponed. The team hosts Nebraska on Friday in front of yet another sold-out crowd.

The Boilermakers enter the game with a 13-2 overall record, while the Cornhuskers sit at 6-11 after a recent loss to No. 25 Illinois. Purdue is undefeated against Nebraska at home with a 9-0 mark.

Coach Matt Painter and players met with the media Thursday to discuss their extra preparation and the matchup against Nebraska, a team that is winless in the Big Ten to start the season.

Below are video interviews with Painter, senior guard Sasha Stefanovic and sophomore forward Mason Gillis:

Purdue Coach Matt Painter Previews Nebraska

Purdue Senior Guard Sasha Stefanovic Previews Nebraska

Purdue Sophomore Mason Gillis Previews Nebraska

