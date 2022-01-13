VIDEO: Purdue Coach Matt Painter, Players Discuss Upcoming Matchup With Nebraska
Purdue basketball's road matchup with Michigan was postponed due to health and safety concerns within the Wolverines' program. As a result, the team had extra time to prepare for a home game with Nebraska at Mackey Arena on Friday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 7-ranked Purdue basketball program is back at Mackey Arena after its road game against Michigan was postponed. The team hosts Nebraska on Friday in front of yet another sold-out crowd.
The Boilermakers enter the game with a 13-2 overall record, while the Cornhuskers sit at 6-11 after a recent loss to No. 25 Illinois. Purdue is undefeated against Nebraska at home with a 9-0 mark.
Coach Matt Painter and players met with the media Thursday to discuss their extra preparation and the matchup against Nebraska, a team that is winless in the Big Ten to start the season.
Below are video interviews with Painter, senior guard Sasha Stefanovic and sophomore forward Mason Gillis:
Read More
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Previews Nebraska
Purdue Senior Guard Sasha Stefanovic Previews Nebraska
Purdue Sophomore Mason Gillis Previews Nebraska
Stories Related to Purdue Basketball
- NEBRASKA FALTERS AGAINST ILLINOIS: Nebraska lost a home matchup with No. 25 Illinois on Tuesday night 81-71. The Cornhuskers were led by freshman guard Bryce McGowens, who scored 19 points. The team will play No. 7 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Friday. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE PREPARING FOR NEBRASKA: Purdue basketball followed its home loss to Wisconsin with a 74-67 victory over Penn State on the road, but fell to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. The team will be back in action against Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena after its road matchup with Michigan was postponed. CLICK HERE
- BOILERS FALL TO NO. 7: Purdue dropped to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a home loss to Wisconsin. The team followed with a road victory over Penn State, its first true road win of the season. The Boilermakers were among five Big Ten programs ranked this week. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE, MICHIGAN GAME POSTPONED: Purdue basketball's road matchup with Michigan has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Nebraska at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE
Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!
- Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
- Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter: @sports_purdue
- Like and follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook