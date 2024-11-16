WATCH: Fletcher Loyer Gives Purdue Halftime Lead Over Alabama With Buzzer Beater
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Closing out the first half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer is just what Fletcher Loyer does. For a second straight game, the Purdue junior buried a shot from behind the arc as time expired, this time giving the 13th-ranked Boilermakers a 42-40 lead over No. 2 Alabama on Friday night.
Purdue tried Alabama 40-39 in the closing seconds of the first half. The Boilers looked pressed to get a good shot, but Loyer fired away and drilled the shot from distance, giving Purdue an advantage at the break.
Loyer also buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer before halftime in Monday's game against Yale.
Loyer finished the first half with 10 points, making two-of-six shots from the floor. Both of his made baskets were 3-point attempts. He was also four-of-four from the free throw line and had an assist and a rebound.
Entering Friday's game, Loyer was Purdue's leading scorer, averaging 17 points per game. He also came into the game shooting 75% from 3-point range.
