More Than 20 NBA Scouts Attending No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — More than 20 NBA scouts are expected to be on hand at Mackey Arena on Friday night, when No. 2 Alabama takes on No. 13 Purdue.
Per the school's game notes on PurdueSports.com, a total of 23 scouts representing 21 different NBA teams will be in attendance for Friday night's contest. It is thought to be the most NBA scouts to attend a game at Mackey Arena in 30 years.
A number of talented players will hit the floor in Friday's top-15 matchup between the Boilermakers and Crimson Tide. A few names to keep an eye on in the contest include:
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- Fletcher Loyer, Purdue
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Alabama
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
- Grant Nelson, Alabama
- Cliff Omoruyi, Alabama
- Myles Colvin, Purdue
- Labaron Philon, Alabama
- Derrion Reid, Alabama
- Gicarri Harris, Purdue
Tipoff between Purdue and Alabama is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The game will air on Peacock.
