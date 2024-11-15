Boilermakers Country

More Than 20 NBA Scouts Attending No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Purdue

Several NBA scouts will be on hand for Friday night's matchup between No. 2 Alabama and No. 13 Purdue at Mackey Arena.

Dustin Schutte

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears makes a basket against Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis & guard Fletcher Loyer
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears makes a basket against Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis & guard Fletcher Loyer / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — More than 20 NBA scouts are expected to be on hand at Mackey Arena on Friday night, when No. 2 Alabama takes on No. 13 Purdue.

Per the school's game notes on PurdueSports.com, a total of 23 scouts representing 21 different NBA teams will be in attendance for Friday night's contest. It is thought to be the most NBA scouts to attend a game at Mackey Arena in 30 years.

A number of talented players will hit the floor in Friday's top-15 matchup between the Boilermakers and Crimson Tide. A few names to keep an eye on in the contest include:

  • Mark Sears, Alabama
  • Braden Smith, Purdue
  • Fletcher Loyer, Purdue
  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Alabama
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
  • Grant Nelson, Alabama
  • Cliff Omoruyi, Alabama
  • Myles Colvin, Purdue
  • Labaron Philon, Alabama
  • Derrion Reid, Alabama
  • Gicarri Harris, Purdue

Tipoff between Purdue and Alabama is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The game will air on Peacock.

Related stories on Purdue basketball

MATT PAINTER EXPLAINS KEYS TO BEAT ALABAMA: No. 13 Purdue has a major challenge ahead on Friday, taking on No. 2 Alabama. He talked about what it will take for the Boilermakers to get a win. CLICK HERE

HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-ALABAMA: A premier showdown is scheduled at Mackey Arena on Friday, as No. 13 Purdue hosts No. 2 Alabama. Information on how to watch, listen, key players and the coaching matchup. CLICK HERE

PURDUE'S SCHEDULING MODEL: It's easy to spot the marquee matchups on Purdue's schedule — Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Marquette and more. But Matt Painter also schedules high-quality mid-major opponents, making Purdue's nonconference schedule even tougher. CLICK HERE

CAM HEIDE GETS SUPPORT FROM TEAMMATES: Cam Heide looked hesitant in Purdue's first two games of the season. Thanks to help from his teammates, and a text message from Lance Jones, Heide provided a major spark for the Boilermakers against Yale on Monday night. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball