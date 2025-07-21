WATCH: New Purdue Big Man Oscar Cluff Shows Off Some Range in Practice Video
New Purdue center Oscar Cluff may have a little more range than you expect. The 6-foot-11 transfer from South Dakota State showed off a strong shooting ability in a recent video posted by the Purdue men's basketball social media team on Monday.
Cluff, known for his ability to score around the basket, demonstrated the ability to step back and knock down some shots from the perimeter. In the video posted by Purdue, it's unclear if the center was behind the three-point line or not, but that's really not the point.
Cluff may have a new weapon in his game, which would only help the Boilermakers this coming season. Below is the clip of the transfer big man knocking down (at least) seven jump shots consecutively.
Teams may have to defend him a little further away from the basket than previously anticipated. However, it's likely that a majority of his time on the offensive end would be spent on the low block.
Cluff is coming off a dominant season at South Dakota State, averaging 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 63.4% from the floor for the year. Although he only shot the three-ball six times, he connected on four of those attempts, posting a 66.7% mark from long range.
So, Cluff has that element to his game? How much will we see it during the 2025-26 season? That will be the question to keep an eye on throughout practices in the summer and fall.
