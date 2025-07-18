Purdue Coach Barry Odom Takes Shot at Indiana Over Scheduling Changes
Purdue coach Barry Odom has already bought into the rivalry with Indiana. The first-year leader of the Boilermakers had no trouble taking a shot at the Hoosiers over some recent scheduling adjustments, making IU's nonconference schedule one of the weakest in the country.
For those who may have missed it, Indiana recently canceled a home-and-home series with Virginia scheduled for 2027 and 2028. It added home games against Kennesaw State (2027), Austin Peay (2028),d added home games against Kennesaw State (2027), Austin Peay (2028) and Eastern Illinois (2029). This is in addition to canceling two games of a three-game series with Louisville, scheduled for 2024 and 2025.
During an appearance on The Fan Morning Show on 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis, Odom was asked about Purdue's non-conference scheduling model, particularly whether he'd like to change the team's approach to playing at least one Power Four opponent outside of the Big Ten.
Odom didn't hold any punches.
"I could take the approach of one of the other schools in the state and cancel games, do some of those things, but the schedule is what it is," Odom said. "We're going to try to get as good as we can get and go win those games."
This season, Purdue will play Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 20, in South Bend. The other two nonconference opponents on the schedule are Ball State (Aug. 30) and Southern Illinois (Sept. 6).
From 2025-2034, Purdue has 12 nonconference games against Power Four teams (including Notre Dame) on the schedule. Along with the Fighting Irish, the Boilers will also take the field against Wake Forest (2026, 2028), North Carolina (2027, 2031), Vanderbilt (2029), TCU (2030), and Ole Miss (2033-34).
Purdue will play Notre Dame from 2025-28.
Meanwhile, Indiana currently has just two Power Four opponents on the schedule in that same window. The Hoosiers won't play a game against a premier opponent until 2030, hosting Notre Dame. IU will then travel to South Bend in 2031.
Well, at least that's the plan for now.
Odom admitted that playing nine conference games is a challenge for every team in the Big Ten. In a 12-team College Football Playoff world, he understands how important it is to collect wins and get players early playing time.
He also acknowledges that teams have to find a balance, trying to schedule some quality nonconference games to keep fans interested.
"How do you set yourself up for an opportunity to build confidence, get as many players as you can early playing time — there's no substitute for experience," Odom said. "So, however we can get our team built to be successful in the nonconference. If we can get those games early in the season, I think that's part of it.
"But, it's so important that you have games that your fanbase is excited about. Winning football will always get people excited. I've got to build this team, it doesn't matter who is on the schedule right now, we've got to go play winning football."
Odom may be new to West Lafayette, but he's fully embraced the rivalry with Indiana. His comments will probably add fuel to the fire when the Boilers host the Hoosiers on Black Friday for the Old Oaken Bucket.
Odom wants all conferences to play nine league games
Like many coaches in the Big Ten, Odom wants consistency across all leagues when it comes to the conference schedule. The Big Ten adopted a nine-game slate a decade ago, a formula the SEC has refused to implement.
Odom says other conferences around the country should adopt the same model, putting everyone on an equal playing field.
"Every school plays nine conference games, and I think that is something that sets the standard in college football right now," Odom said. "I think the other leagues should follow what the Big Ten does, if you look at fairness across the board. If we want to get into rankings, the Playoff, then everyone should play the same amount of conference games."
Consistency in league scheduling has been a hot topic for years, especially when it comes to the SEC. As for now, though, the league doesn't seem too interested in adding a ninth league game to its schedule.
We'll see if anything changes on that front in the near future.
