Recapping Omer Mayer's Performance in FIBA U20 EuroBasket
The FIBA U20 EuroBasket has come to a conclusion, and Israel guard and incoming Purdue freshman Omer Mayer performed at an extremely high level. He ended the event as one of the top scorers and passers of the championship,
Israel's run in the event ended on Sunday, dropping a 92-82 contest to Greece in the fifth-place game. As a result, Israel finished FIBA U20 EuroBasket with a 5-2 record and sixth in the final standings.
Mayer finished his time in Greece by scoring 19 points, dishing out three assists, and collecting three rebounds in the loss. Across seven games, the 6-foot-4 Purdue guard averaged 16.7 points (sixth in EuroBasket) and 5.1 assists (fifth in EuroBasket) per game.
Mayer's top performance came in Israel's 91-75 victory over Poland in the final game of group play. He scored 24 points and recorded 11 assists in the win, leading Israel to a perfect 3-0 record in its pool.
Israel then defeated Romania 119-68 in the Round of 16, with Mayer scoring 11 points and dishing out six assists in under nine minutes of playing time. At that time, Israel improved to 4-0 in the event.
The first loss for Israel came in the quarterfinal game against Italy, blowing a 19-point lead in the second half and falling 89-80 to get bounced from the tournament. Mayer ended that game with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Overall, Mayer had a successful run this summer, participating in both FIBA U19 World Cup and FIBA U20 EuroBasket. Now that the two events have concluded, he'll be on his way to West Lafayette to join the Purdue program and begin preparing for the 2025-26 college basketball season.
