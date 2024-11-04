WATCH: Purdue Basketball Drops Incredible Hype Video for 2024-25 Season
The Purdue men's basketball season has arrived. If you're not quite fired up enough for the start of another season, the Boilermakers' social media team will have you ready to run through a brick wall.
On Sunday, Purdue's creative video team put together a hype video for the 2024-25 season. Not only will this minute-long clip get you fired up for another year of Boilermaker basketball, it may also give you chills.
Purdue is coming off a 34-5 campaign in 2023-24, winning a second straight Big Ten title and reaching the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969. The Boilers are chasing a third consecutive regular season conference championship and another deep NCAA Tournament run.
The season begins on Monday night, as Purdue hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Mackey Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Before the game starts, Purdue will unveil the 2024 Final Four banner.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE BASKETBALL: Purdue opens its regular season on Monday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Here's how you can watch and listen to the game from West Lafayette. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: Can Purdue win a third straight Big Ten title? How will the four new teams fit in? Is Indiana back? A look at the first 2024-25 basketball power rankings. CLICK HERE
EDEY GETS DOUBLE-DOUBLE IN NBA: Former Purdue star Zach Edey recorded his first double-double in the NBA on Saturday, helping lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. CLICK HERE