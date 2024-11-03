NBA Boilers: Zach Edey Records First Career Double-Double with Memphis Grizzlies
Seven games is all it took for former Purdue center and two-time Naismith National Player of the Year Zach Edey to notch his first double-double in the NBA. He finished Saturday's game with 10 points and 10 rebounds, helping lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 124-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Edey finished the contest with 10 points, 10 rebounds, one block, one steal and an assist in 22 minutes of work. He shot four-of-seven from the floor and connected on both of his free throw attempts.
After the contest, Edey said he's beginning to feel a little more comfortable in his role with the Grizzlies.
"I'm just trying to take it game by game, get better every game," Edey told Grind City Media after the game. "That's kind of what I did in college. Nobody really knew me when I was a freshman, but people knew me by the time I was a senior. So, I'm just trying to take it like that, game by game."
Edey was a double-double machine in his last two seasons at Purdue. He was the two-time National Player of the Year for a reason, right? He finished last year averaging 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
Making the transition to the NBA can be a tough one, though. Although Edey has earned a starting role in Memphis, he's still going through some growing pains.
So far this season, Edey is averaging 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per contest. The Grizzlies return to action on Monday, traveling to play the Brooklyn Nets. Memphis is 4-3 on the season.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
WHY I AM EXCITED FOR PURDUE BASKETBALL: Purdue basketball gets underway on Monday, hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Here are 10 reasons why I'm excited for another year of Boilermaker basketball. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS RECRUITING COX: CJ Cox didn't receive many offers as a high school recruit. Purdue coach Matt Painter explained how he landed the 6-foot-3 guard, who shined in Wednesday's exhibition game. CLICK HERE