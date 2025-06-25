WATCH: Purdue Basketball Shares Hilarious Video Featuring Senior Fletcher Loyer
The college basketball season may still be months away, but Purdue basketball's creative team is keeping fans engaged throughout the summer. This week, the program posted a hilarious video featuring senior guard Fletcher Loyer, and everyone certainly seemed to enjoy it.
Purdue's video, shared below, features an instructor taking attendance during a summer class. After calling a few names of students, he arrives on Loyer's name, who then proceeds to go through a starting lineup introduction.
Here is the clip, which is reminiscent of some of the old "This is SportsCenter" commercials that aired on ESPN.
Loyer has become a fan favorite during his time at Purdue and has been a major contributor for the Boilermakers over the last three seasons. The senior guard is a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention and is a member of the program's 1,000-point club.
Last season, Loyer averaged 13.8 points per game and shot 44.4% from three-point range. For his career, he's averaging 11.6 points per contest and owns an impressive 40.0% shooting percentage from long range.
Many are excited to hear Loyer's name called for those starting lineup introductions inside Mackey Arena again this year. Purdue opens up the 2025-26 regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 4, hosting in-state foe Evansville.
