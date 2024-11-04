WATCH: Purdue Unveils 2024 Final Four Banner
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Monday night was a celebration for multiple reasons. Not only did it mark the season opener of the 2024-25 season for Purdue basketball, but the Boilermakers also celebrated last year's run to the Final Four.
Prior to tipoff between Purdue and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the 2024 Final Four banner was unveiled inside Mackey Arena. As you can imagine, there was a loud applause when the latest accomplishment was celebrated.
Led by two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Purdue finished last season with a 34-5 record and reached the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969. It was also the program's first trip to the Final Four since 1980.
Three starters from last year's team return: Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn. The Boilermakers also return Caleb Furst, Myles Colvin and Cam Heide from last year's squad.
It was the first of many memorable moments inside Mackey Arena this year.
