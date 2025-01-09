WATCH: Purdue's Caleb Furst Throws Down 1-Handed Jam With Authority vs. Rutgers
One of the best dunks of Thursday night might belong to Caleb Furst. The Purdue senior made a highlight-reel play early in a Big Ten showdown vs. Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena.
Furst was the recipient of a Braden Smith pass within the first five minutes of Thursday night's contest. The senior forward then went up aggressively over freshman phenom Ace Bailey and hammered the ball home.
The play received plenty of attention on social media. It might have been Furst's most authoritative play of his career.
Furst has played incredibly well for the Boilermakers in the last four games and has earned a starting job in the last three contests. For the season, he's averaging 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
In his first start of the 2024-25 season against Minnesota, Furst posted 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and a block for the Boilermakers.
