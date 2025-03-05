WATCH: Purdue's Braden Smith Ignites Mackey Arena Crowd With Back-to-Back Triples
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Braden Smith knows how to ignite the crowd at Mackey Arena. Tuesday night, the junior guard did it with back-to-back three-pointers to give Purdue an early lead over Rutgers on Senior Day.
With just over eight minutes remaining in the first half and Purdue trailing Rutgers 29-26, Smith buried a big triple to tie the game at 29-29. After a missed shot from Jeremiah Williams on the other end, Smith was able to get another good look at the basket and knocked down a second straight 3-pointer.
That shot gave Purdue a 32-29 lead over the Scarlet Knights. Clearly, it got Smith and the 14,876 fans inside Mackey Arena fired up.
Those two 3-pointers were part of an outstanding first half for Smith. The junior guard ended the half with 14 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals. He knocked down four-of-seven shots from behind the arc.
Purdue took a 50-41 lead over Rutgers into the locker room.
