WATCH: Purdue's Myles Colvin, Camden Heide Go Back-to-Back on Putback Slams vs. High Point
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Myles Colvin and Camden Heide may not be the headliners for Purdue this season, but they certainly can make a huge impact on a game. The two sophomores proved that with a pair of ferocious putback dunks in Thursday's NCAA Tournament game against High Point.
With under three minutes to play in the first half of Thursday's clash, back-to-back putback dunks from Colvin and Heide pushed a Purdue 31-25 advantage up to 10 points.
Colvin got the party started, chasing down a missed three-point shot from Heide, slamming the rebound down with authority. On the next possession, Purdue's defense got a stop and Smith tried to find Colvin for a layup or alley-oop dunk.
Colvin missed the shot, but Heide was there to clean it up and give the Boilers a 10-point advantage on High Point.
Thanks to those two big plays — and a buzzer beater from Will Berg at the half — Purdue owned a 37-27 advantage on High Point after the first 20 minutes. The Boilers were dominant on the glass, outrebounding the Panthers 28-12, which included 13 offensive rebounds.
