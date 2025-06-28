WATCH: Sequence From Omer Mayer Demonstrates Why He'll be a Problem at Purdue
Omer Mayer can't get to West Lafayette soon enough. That was the lesson learned in the first half of Saturday's FIBA U19 World Cup game between Israel and Switzerland. The Purdue guard was dominant through the first 20 minutes, putting on an impressive show for those watching.
Mayer's first half was highlighted by an incredible sequence late in the second quarter. With just over 90 seconds to play, the 6-foot-4 guard knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the key. Just a few seconds later, he stole a pass, and buried another triple in transition.
Below is the highlight of that sequence, which demonstrates why he's going to be such a problem at Purdue.
Mayer's big half didn't end there. The Israeli guard then buried a triple as time expired in the second quarter, giving Israel a 50-39 lead over Switzerland at the half.
At the half, Mayer had 19 points, three assists and a steal. He made six-of-nine shots from the floor.
Because of the FIBA U19 World Cup, Mayer has not yet made his way to West Lafayette for summer practices. After seeing his first half on Saturday, fans are going to want him in town as soon as possible.
