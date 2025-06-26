NBA Boilers: Detroit Pistons Executive Provides Injury Update on Jaden Ivey
Although he's not quite "full go" just yet, the Detroit Pistons expect star guard Jaden Ivey to be 100% by the time training camp gets underway for the 2025-26 season. Trajan Langdon, Detroit's president of basketball operations, provided the update this week.
Langdon was asked about both Ivey and Isaiah Stewart, both suffering injuries at different points in the season. Ivey sustained a broken fibula in a New Year's Day game against the Orlando Magic. Stewart missed the last two games of the regular season but returned for Game 1 of the playoff series against the New York Knicks. He missed the remainder of the series due to knee inflammation.
"They are coming along; they will be ready for camp," Langdon said, per Coty Davis of The Detroit News. "Since January, we knew that J.I. was going to be out, but with Stu, not having that enforcer around the rim, that could have really helped us."
Ivey's third NBA season was off to a stellar start. Through 30 games, he averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and was shooting the three-ball at a 40.9% clip.
Returning from that kind of injury is a lengthy process, and will probably require time before Ivey is back to his old self. Langdon said Pistons guard has been working thoroughly through rehab, trying to return to full strength.
"A player coming back off an injury, there will always be concerns and thoughts in his head," Langdon said of Ivey. "I played two different seasons after injury, and it is difficult mentally and emotionally. He wants to get back to the player he was pre-injury, playing a high level of basketball. But we feel it is our responsibility to put him in a place where he can get there as quickly as possible. He has been in here working his butt off all summer."
In his first three NBA seasons, Ivey is averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. He's improved as a three-point shooter over the course of his career and could be one of the top guards in the Eastern Conference when he returns to full strength.
Detroit selected Ivey with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft following a stellar two-year career at Purdue. He has played in 181 games with 164 starts with the Pistons.
