How Daniel Jacobsen Performed in USA's 88-73 Win over Australia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen helped Team USA earn an 88-73 victory over Australia in its first game of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup on Saturday. The Americans open group play with a 1-0 record.
Jacobsen started for Team USA on Saturday, scoring two points, grabbing three rebounds, and blocking a shot in the victory. All of his contributions came in the first half.
Jacobsen ended the game logging 8:20 on the court. He had just two shot attempts, both coming from offensive rebounds.
Team USA was led by AJ Dybantsa, who scored 18 points in the victory. Koa Peat scored finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Christopher Brown and Morez Johnson Jr. each added 10 points.
Saturday was a chance for Jacobsen to return to live competition after missing a majority of his freshman season due to a leg injury. His participation in the FIBA U19 World Cup provides an opportunity to compete at a high level before the start of Purdue's 2025-26 season.
Jacobsen and Team USA return to action on Sunday, playing France at 2 p.m. ET.
