WATCH: The Paint Crew Applauds Introduction of Indiana Coach Mike Woodson
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Paint Crew decided to have a little fun at Mike Woodson's expense during his introduction ahead of the start of Friday night's rivalry game between Indiana and No. 10 Purdue.
After making their disdain for Indiana well known during player introductions, members of The Paint Crew got on their feet and applauded the introduction of Woodson, who is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Hoosiers.
Below is a clip from inside Mackey Arena on Friday night.
It was a shot at the IU leader, as the Hoosiers have struggled the past year-and-a-half. Last year, Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament. This year, Indiana owns a 14-7 record and a 5-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers are currently on the outside of the NCAA Tournament picture.
These are the moments that make rivalry games more fun. The Paint Crew was certainly entertaining early on inside Mackey Arena.
