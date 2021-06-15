Wayzata Forward Camden Heide Commits to Purdue Basketball Program

Wayzata High School forward Camden Heide committed to Purdue on Tuesday. The rising senior is a four-star recruit and the 13th-ranked player at his position in the country.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Camden Heide, a 2022 small forward from Wayzata High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, announced via Twitter his commitment to the Purdue basketball program on Tuesday. Heide will be a senior next year and is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

According to 247Sports, Heide is the top-ranked player in the state of Minnesota from the 2022 class and the 13th at his position in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound forward chose Purdue after receiving 11 total offers, including those from Minnesota, Iowa, Arizona and Creighton. He visited with the program this weekend.

Heide is the third member of the 2022 recruiting class to commit to the Boilermakers, joining Homestead's Fletcher Loyer and Westfield's Braden Smith.

Here's an evaluation from 247Sports' director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer on Heide:

"A quality shooter off catch or dribble. Can make one shots off either foot in the mid-range when attacking. Also has post up game. Has strength but limited lateral quickness.

More of a straight ahead athlete who jumps best off one foot when attacking the rim. Uses his body well on offense. Can finish with either hand. Has room to improve motor as a defender and rebounder."

