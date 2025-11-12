What is Trey Kaufman-Renn's Status for No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 8 Alabama?
When second-ranked Purdue takes the floor against No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, Trey Kaufman-Renn will be in uniform. After dealing with an injury that kept him sidelined for the first two games, the All-Big Ten forward will return to action.
Kaufman-Renn confirmed that he will play in Thursday's game while speaking with reporters on Wednesday. The senior missed Purdue's first two games against Evansville and Oakland due to a hip pointer and a sore back.
On Wednesday, Kaufman-Renn was asked about his expectations for Thursday's game against the Crimson Tide. He provided a brief a response.
"To play. Plan on getting back to it," Kaufman-Renn said in a video posted by GoldandBlack.com.
When Kaufman-Renn missed two games last week, coach Matt Painter said he didn't anticipate the injury keeping the star forward sidelined for very long. However, it was determined that it was in his best interest to miss those games to ensure he healed properly.
It may have only been two games, but it was hard for Kaufman-Renn to sit on the sidelines knowing he was unable to help his team.
"It was horrible. You know, my mom gets more nervous than I do before a game," Kaufman-Renn said. "That's how I kind of felt ... it was just trying to give the guys some confidence. That's all you can do."
Kaufman-Renn averaged team highs in scoring and rebounding last year, averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 boards per game. He shot nearly 60% from the floor, as well. Having him back in the lineup will be a nice boost for the Boilermakers heading into Thursday's top-10 clash with the Crimson Tide.
Keys to beating Alabama?
Kaufman-Renn kept it fundamental when talking about the best way to remain undefeated and secure a win over eighth-ranked Alabama on Thursday. It's all about doing the little things properly in Tuscaloosa.
"We have to be good on all of the things that we work on: transition defense, taking good shots, and jamming the ball. I think those are the biggest things," Kaufman-Renn said. "The very fundamental, basic things we have to be really good at when we go out there."
Purdue has played Alabama each of the last two seasons, winning each of those meetings. Two years ago, the Boilermakers won a 92-86 game that was played in Toronto. Last season, the Boilers took down the Crimson Tide 87-78 inside Mackey Arena.
These two teams know each other well, and it should make for an exciting non-conference matchup.
