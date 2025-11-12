Top-40 Guard in 2027 Class Sets Official Visit Date to Purdue
One of the top guards in the 2027 recruiting class has scheduled an official visit to Purdue. Kevin Savage, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Marietta, Ga., is headed to West Lafayette in early February to see what coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers have to offer.
Savage is headed to Purdue on Saturday, Feb. 7, and will be on campus when the Boilermakers host Oregon in a Big Ten showdown. He should experience Mackey Arena at its finest.
Sam Kayser of League Ready reported the news of Savage scheduling the official visit this week.
Per 247Sports, Savage ranks as the No. 32 prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. He's also considered the No. 7 point guard of the cycle. He has also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and others.
Savage is an outstanding point guard who is able to find his own shot and can also create for teammates. He is efficient from three-point range, but is also skilled at beating defenders off the dribble. The 5-foot-11 guard is also capable of getting to the rim.
The guard isn't afraid of driving to the basket and taking on contact. When he's able to lure defenders into the paint, he kicks the ball out to an open teammate for a good look.
Savage is one of seven players in the 2027 recruiting class listed as a point guard with an offer from Purdue. His ability to push the ball in transition, create off the dribble, and distribute to teammates is appealing to Painter and the Boilermaker staff.
”Coach Painter and I have a good relationship," Savage told Stock Risers. "They’re pitching how well he does with his point guards, like Braden Smith, and how I fit in perfectly in their system. Just a good community in general with a great fan base.”
After the 2025-26 season, Purdue is expected to have two point guards on the roster — current guard Omer Mayer and 2026 commit Luke Ertel. There is a chance, though, that Mayer could depart for the NBA Draft following the 2026-27 season, which could create an opening for Savage to come in and make an immediate impact in West Lafayette.
That is a long way down the road, though.
For now, Savage has locked in an official visit and has the opportunity to see what Purdue has to offer in February.
Kevin Savage highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE'S NEW UNIFORMS: Purdue will debut a new black script uniform for Thursday night's game against Alabama. It's a sleek new look for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
PURDUE'S DROP IN AP POLL DOESN'T MATTER: Purdue lost its spot as the No. 1 team after the first week of the season. Does it matter? Not at all. The Boilers have plenty of time to prove themselves. CLICK HERE
PURDUE AMONG FINALISTS TO LAND 7-FOOTER: Purdue is in the mix to land one of the top centers in the 2026 recruiting class. Will the Boilermakers add a fourth pledge to the cycle this week? CLICK HERE