What's Purdue's Most Favorable Geographical Path to the 2027 Final Four?

Yes, the college basketball season just ended. I agree that it's too early to start thinking about the 2027 Final Four. But we all know it's always basketball season in West Lafayette, so why not have a little fun looking ahead to next year's NCAA Tournament?

Not to put the cart before the horse, but let's assume Purdue reaches the NCAA Tournament for a 12th straight season in 2027, getting another opportunity to compete for a national championship. What would be the best geographical path to next year's Final Four at Ford Field in Detroit?

There is one scenario that lines up better than the rest for the Boilermakers.

It would begin with a spot in Louisville for the first two rounds of March Madness. The KFC Yum! Center is only 180 miles from Mackey Arena, just under a three-hour drive to begin the tournament.

Should Purdue advance to the Sweet 16, the Midwest Regional site will be located in Kansas City, where the Boilers would play at the T-Mobile Center. That location is 486 miles, or about a 7.5-hour drive.

If Purdue was able to win two games in Kansas City, Ford Field is a 279-mile drive from Mackey Arena, a little over 4.5 hours on the road for Boilermaker fans.

So, for those who love to plan out the perfect geographical route to the Final Four, that's the path for Purdue. There are some other locations that wouldn't be too far to travel, but starting in Louisville and proceeding to Kansas City would be the most manageable journey.

Below is a list of the locations for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, as well as the regional host sites.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament first-round game. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First & second round locations & dates

March 18 & 20 — Pittsburgh, Pa. (PPG Paints Arena)

March 18 & 20 — Omaha, Neb. (CHI Health Center)

March 18 & 20 — Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

March 18 & 20 — Spokane, Wash. (Numerica Veterans Arena)

March 19 & 21 — Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

March 19 & 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. (Target Center)

March 19 & 21 — Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center)

March 19 & 21 — Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center)

Regional locations & dates

March 25 & 27 (South) — San Antonio, Texas (Frost Bank Center)

March 25 & 27 (West) — Los Angeles, Calif. (Crypto.com Arena)

March 26 & 28 (Midwest) — Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

March 26 & 28 (East) — New York, N.Y. (Madison Square Garden)

Final Four location & dates

April 3 & 5 — Detroit, Mich. (Ford Field)

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