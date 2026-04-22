What is Purdue's Way-Too-Early Projected Seed for the 2027 NCAA Tournament?

The 2027 NCAA Tournament is 11 months away, but that doesn't stop some from producing way-too-early predictions for the most exciting event in college sports. ESPN's Joe Lunardi recently put together his early Bracketology for March Madness next season, and Purdue is projected in a favorable spot.

Lunardi projects Purdue as a No. 5 seed for next year's NCAA Tournament, putting the Boilermakers in the South Region, which will be played in San Antonio. He has the Boilers playing No. 12 seed Belmont in Spokane, Wash., in their first-round game.

The early bracket projection also has Purdue playing the winner of No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Akron in the second round.

Purdue is losing its veteran core of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, but it does return 10 players from last year's roster. The Boilermakers have also assembled a top-10 recruiting class and are bringing in former Princeton star and 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce.

While Purdue's roster may look a lot different next season, expectations will continue to be high in West Lafayette.

Will Purdue's run as a top-four seed end?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter smiles ahead of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four game. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Considering what Purdue is losing from the 2025-26 roster, most might view a No. 5 seed as a positive for a team going through major changes. However, earning a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament has become a tradition in West Lafayette.

The Boilermakers have received a top-four seed from the NCAA Selection Committee in nine consecutive March Madness tournaments. It is the longest active streak in the nation.

Here's a look at where Purdue has been seeded in each of the last nine NCAA Tournaments, as well as where the Boilers finished:

2016-17 — No. 4 seed (Sweet 16)

— No. 4 seed (Sweet 16) 2017-18 — No. 2 seed (Sweet 16)

— No. 2 seed (Sweet 16) 2018-19 — No. 3 seed (Elite Eight)

— No. 3 seed (Elite Eight) 2020-21 — No. 4 seed (First Round)

— No. 4 seed (First Round) 2021-22 — No. 3 seed (Sweet 16)

— No. 3 seed (Sweet 16) 2022-23 — No. 1 seed (First Round)

— No. 1 seed (First Round) 2023-24 — No. 1 seed (National Championship Game)

— No. 1 seed (National Championship Game) 2024-25 — No. 4 seed (Sweet 16)

— No. 4 seed (Sweet 16) 2025-26 — No. 2 seed (Elite Eight)

Purdue will be losing its top four scorers from last season with Smith, Loyer, Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff all departing. Those are going to be some big shoes to fill.

As we've seen, though, the Boilermakers have become a program known for reloading, not rebuilding.

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