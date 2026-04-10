Big Ten Drops Emotional Video Celebrating Careers of Purdue's Senior Trio

It will probably be a little odd the first time Purdue fans tune into a men's basketball game for the 2026-27 season. For the past four years, they've been accustomed to seeing Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn on the floor sporting a gold-and-black uniform.

College sports have changed dramatically since those four individuals first stepped on campus in West Lafayette in 2022, yet they remained true to the program. Smith and Loyer started every game of their careers at Purdue (149 games) and Kaufman-Renn started in 112 while appearing in 147.

To celebrate their loyalty to Purdue and the success they enjoyed while with the program, the Big Ten released a short, emotional video. Yes, you may need a tissue handy when watching, because it may get a little dusty in your residence.

Four years. Countless wins. Record books rewritten.



Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn leave behind a legacy that will live forever with @BoilerBall 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dIWq2CDcsd — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) April 10, 2026

The success of Purdue's senior trio has been well documented. This is a group that won two Big Ten regular-season championships, a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles, played in the NCAA Tournament all four years and reached the National Championship game in 2024.

Additionally, Smith leaves the program as the NCAA's all-time assist leader, a two-time consensus first-team All-American and was the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner. Fletcher Loyer was is Purdue's all-time leader in made three-pointers and was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention. Kaufman-Renn was Purdue's top scorer in 2024-25 and the best rebounder each of the last two seasons. He was a third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2025.

Purdue has a lot of quality players on the roster heading into the 2026-27 season. But that first game, it will be a little weird not seeing Smith, Loyer or Kaufman-Renn on the court.

A new crop of incoming talent

Scottsdale Christian Academy player Jacob Webber (3). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Purdue's three seniors moving on, it's time to welcome in a new group of talent. The Boilermakers are bringing in a four-person recruiting class to West Lafayette, some of whom may be able to contribute immediately.

That group includes Indiana Mr. Basketball and four-star point guard Luke Ertel, four-star center and Interstate Athletic Conference Player of the Year Sinan Huan, four-star sharp-shooter Jacob Webber and three-star power forward Rivers Knight.

Although those four are all freshmen, they will carry high expectations into the program for the 2026-27 campaign. Who will emerge as immediate contributors? It will be fun and interesting to see how that group develops in the summer and fall before the opening tipoff.

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