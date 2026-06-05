How Purdue Fans Can Watch Luke Ertel in Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series

Luke Ertel still has two more games to play before he heads to West Lafayette to begin his college career. The incoming Purdue point guard will play in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series this weekend to officially close the book on his high school career.

Indiana has dominated Kentucky in this annual series, leading the all-time series 107-46, which includes victories in 35 of the last 40 meetings. Ertel and his Indiana teammates will be looking to add two more wins to the record this weekend.

Here is the information you need to be able to watch the annual Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series this weekend.

Senior All-Star Luke Ertel (1) goes up for a basket against Junior All-Star Cooper Zachary (10) on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game 1: Indiana All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars

When — Friday, June 5, 2026

— Friday, June 5, 2026 Where — Lexington Catholic High School (Lexington, Ky.)

— Lexington Catholic High School (Lexington, Ky.) Tipoff time — 7:30 p.m. ET

— 7:30 p.m. ET Ticket cost — $15

— $15 Stream — Not available

Game 2: Indiana All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars

When — Saturday, June 6, 2026

— Saturday, June 6, 2026 Where — Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.)

— Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.) Tipoff time — 7:30 p.m. ET

— 7:30 p.m. ET Ticket cost — $18 - $124

— $18 - $124 Stream — ISC Sports Network YouTube Channel

Ertel dominant in Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game

Crown Point Bulldogs guard Bryce Peters (11) guards Mt. Vernon Marauders guard Luke Ertel (12). | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ertel, who was named Indiana Mr. Basketball following the 2025-26 season, had a brilliant performance in his first showing of Indiana All-Star Week. During the Junior-Senior All-Star Game on Wednesday, he recorded a double-double on his way to earning ISC Network's Player of the Game honors.

The Boilermaker finished the game with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, leading his senior group to a narrow 105-100 victory over the junior squad. Ertel's 10 assists tied a record for the most in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game.

Most of Ertel's production came in the final 20 minutes, scoring 15 of his 20 points in the second half.

What made Ertel's performance even more special? He did it on his home high school floor, Mt. Vernon, one last time.

"It was kind of surreal walking in and seeing my poster on the wall, my Mr. Basketball jersey," Ertel told Steve Heath of the Greenfield Daily Reporter. "Leaving a legacy here and coming back knowing at least I'm remembered a little bit is pretty cool, and winning the last time is cool also."

Will Ertel's success in Wednesday's game carry over into this weekend's series against Kentucky? There's no question the Purdue guard wants to finish his career at the high school level with two more wins.

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