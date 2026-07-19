Recapping How 4 Former Purdue Stars Performed During NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League action came to a conclusion on Sunday and former Boilermakers Braden Smith, Oscar Cluff, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer all had the opportunity to prove they belong at the next level. All four played in five games and each had some positives from their performances.

Here's a quick recap of what each of the Boilermakers accomplished in five games in Las Vegas, hoping to impress NBA teams and carve out a spot on a roster, or even a role with a G League squad.

Oscar Cluff, Rockets

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) drives to the basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Summer League averages — 4.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 0.6 bpg, 46.7% FG

Cluff was typically the sixth man for the Rockets throughout NBA Summer League action, providing great minutes off the bench. He wasn't a major scoring threat offensively, but he crashed the glass hard every single game, just as he did in his lone season at Purdue.

What stood out most about Cluff was his defensive effort, especially early in Summer League. He looked a little trimmer and handled defensive assignments well. It was probably the biggest question mark about his game heading into Summer League action.

Cluff pulled down at least 9 rebounds in three different games. Even though he didn't score at a high clip, he managed to impact games. Houston was the only team featuring a Purdue player that reached the tournament round of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Braden Smith, Pacers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Summer League averages — 6.8 ppg, 7.0 apg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 spg, 27.3% FG

Smith showed exactly why the Pacers made a move to get him in his five games. He struggled with his shot, hitting at below a 28% clip while in Las Vegas. But scoring isn't what Indiana needs from the Westfield native. It needs a facilitator, an energy guy and a player who can create transition opportunities off of turnovers and rebounds.

The NCAA's all-time assist leader got off to a bit of a bumpy start, but as Summer League action progressed, Smith got more comfortable in his role. He dished out 26 total assists in the final three games. He also rebounded the ball well for a player under 6-feet.

Getting more consistent with his jumper is going to be an important area for improvement moving forward, but Smith wasn't fazed at all by the bump up to the next level. He's still able to facilitate the basketball at a high level.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Timberwolves

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots over a Texas player. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Summer League averages — 6.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 spg, 57.9% FG

It was an up-and-down two weeks for Kaufman-Renn. Like Cluff, he was often one of the first players off the bench for the Timberwolves throughout their five games. He scored in double figures twice and was consistently hitting the glass. He also caused a few turnovers throughout Summer League.

Kaufman-Renn gave full effort every time he touched the fall. If that was ever in question, he had to undergo three root canals following Minnesota's second game after taking an elbow to the mouth.

Kaufman-Renn has a high motor and can still be a physical presence in the post. However, he does need to get more comfortable defending the perimeter and improving his shot-making from behind the three-point line. Those will be two major points of emphasis in the offseason for the former Boilermaker.

Fletcher Loyer, Clippers

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) makes a layup against Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Summer League averages — 7.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 43.5% FG

Loyer played the least amount of the Boilermakers participating in Las Vegas Summer League action, but he still managed to make the most of his opportunities. He scored in each of the five games for the Clippers, knocking down a handful of triples.

The primary job for Loyer was to be a three-point threat and be the coach on the floor when he was in the game. At times, he looked like a player who was comfortable in his environment, but he'd also go stretches without getting involved on either end of the floor.

Loyer can still shoot the ball at a high level and understands the flow of an NBA game. But he's got some work to do if he wants to make a roster this season.

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