Former Purdue Assistant Terry Johnson Lands New Coaching Job in Indiana

Former Purdue assistant coach Terry Johnson is heading south for his next coaching job, but he'll still be within state borders.

On Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Johnson, who spent the last five seasons in West Lafayette, has taken a job with the Evansville basketball program. He will be the associate head coach under David Ragland.

Johnson worked on Matt Painter's Purdue staff from 2021 through 2026. He was part of a program that won two Big Ten regular-season championships (2022-23 and 2023-24) and claimed a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles (2023 and 2026). The Boilermakers made the NCAA Tournament every season with Johnson on staff, including a run to the National Championship Game in 2024.

Johnson worked as Purdue's "defensive coordinator" alongside fellow assistant Paul Lusk. Following the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, Johnson announced he was moving on to explore other opportunities.

Purdue held the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll at some point in four of the five seasons Johnson was in West Lafayette. He has been part of three Final Four teams, reaching the college basketball's pinnacle twice with Butler (2010 and 2011) and once at Purdue (2024).

Nearly all of Johnson's coaching career has been in the state of Indiana. He began in 1997 at (then) IPFW. He has also had stops at Indiana Tech (1999-2001), Butler (2007-17) and Ohio State (2017-21). His lone stint outside state lines was at Lincoln Trail Community College in Illinois (2001-03).

Evansville posted a 7-25 record in 2025-26, which included a 3-17 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference. Purdue defeated Evansville in last year's season opener 82-51.

Painter brought in Kenneth Lowe to fill vacancy

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts to a call. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it was announced that Johnson was leaving West Lafayette to "pursue other professional opportunities," Purdue also announced the hiring of former Boilermaker Kenneth Lowe to fill the vacancy. He will now work alongside Lusk to improve the team's defense for the 2026-27 campaign.

Lowe played at Purdue from 1999-2004 and was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He was also previously on staff for the Boilermakers, working as a graduate assistant and video coordinator from 2014-17.

Before taking the job on Painter's staff, Lowe worked as an assistant coach at St. Thomas and Miami (Ohio).

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