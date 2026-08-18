Where Does Purdue Land on ESPN's Latest Bracketology for 2027 NCAA Tournament?

Purdue has earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament in nine consecutive seasons, but ESPN's Joe Lunardi is predicting that streak will end this year. In the newest Bracketology projections for the 2026-27 campaign, the Boilermakers did not secure a spot among the top 16 teams.

The way-too-early Bracketology projection from Lunardi has Purdue listed as the No. 6 seed in the East Region of the 2027 NCAA Tournament. ESPN has the Boilermakers beginning March Madness in Minneapolis and would make a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York if they reached the Sweet 16.

Here's a look at the projection Lunardi has for Purdue for the 2027 NCAA Tournament:

East Region (New York)

No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 11 North Carolina State/No. 11 Cincinnati (Minneapolis)

No. 3 UConn vs. No. 14 Yale (Minneapolis)

Purdue currently has the nation's longest streak with nine straight years as a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. Will the Boilers make that 10 this year, or is ESPN's projection right and will they drop below that seed line for the first time in a decade?

Would Enzo Shahrvin's eligibility change the outlook?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's four-game trip to Canada in July highlighted some strengths and exposed a few weaknesses heading into the 2026-27 season. The greatest concern after those four contests was the team's rebounding.

Much like the 2024-25 season, Purdue's presence on the glass wasn't as dominant as coach Matt Painter would have liked. Caden Pierce provided the only consistency on the boards, and the Boilers need guys like Daniel Jacobsen, Raleigh Burgess and Jack Benter to help out on that front.

Perhaps the biggest key to improvement on the glass will be Enzo Shahrvin, a 6-foot-8 big man out of France. He's expected to provide the Boilermakers with a physical presence down low and could really provide toughness on the boards.

While Shahrvin has practiced with the team, he has not received any word from the NCAA regarding his eligibility for the 2026-27 season. With the new five-for-five eligibility rule, he's expected to have one year to use at Purdue.

If the NCAA ultimately rules him eligible for the upcoming season, does that change the outlook for the Boilers? We haven't seen Shahrvin in any live action, so it's hard to project. However, he should provide major help on the glass if he's granted one year of eligibility.

Purdue among 12 Big Ten teams included in Tournament field

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) warms up ahead of an NCAA Tournament game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his early projections, Lunardi believes that 12 Big Ten teams will make the 2027 March Madness field. That's quite plausible, especially with the tournament expanding to 76 teams for the upcoming year.

Here are the team's ESPN has included in this year's field, as well as their seed:

No. 1 Illinois Fighting Illini (Midwest)

No. 2 Michigan State Spartans (East)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (South)

No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (Midwest)

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (East)

No. 6 USC Trojans (South)

No. 7 UCLA Bruins (Midwest)

No. 8 Ohio State (Midwest)

No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (East)

No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers (West)

No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes (South)

No. 10 Oregon Ducks (West)

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