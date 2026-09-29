Boiler Breakdown: Antione West Jr. Will Be Purdue’s Next Star

Antione West Jr. has been Purdue’s best-kept secret for the last year. When asked if he could lead the Boilermakers in scoring in 2026, his answer was simple.

“Of course," he said confidently.

That level of confidence isn’t anything new for West. Last summer, Purdue head coach Matt Painter had a difficult decision to make on whether or not to redshirt the freshman. He ultimately decided to do so, but the decision may have only accelerated the development of the young guard.

Although it was a tough pill to swallow at first, West eventually realized the opportunity in front of him.

“It was definitely tough at first, but once I flipped the switch and got over it, I kind of just went into just working, working every day,” he said. “It definitely paid off. Just being able to sit back and watch and play against one of the best teams in the country without the pressure of going into games, I think it paid off a lot.”

Purdue is used to having a known star heading into October. From Carsen Edwards to Trevion Williams, Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Braden Smith, the concept of a new “star” feels a little more uncertain heading into this season.

Why couldn’t that next guy be West?

West impressed so much throughout practice last season that even Smith called him the toughest matchup. That was on display for the public to see for the first time during the Boilermakers’ international tour to Canada.

West led Purdue in scoring with 20 points in the opening matchup against Vancouver Select and continued to perform throughout the trip.

He might not have the prettiest jump shot in the world, but he can flat-out score. For what it’s worth, West wasn’t facing the best defenses in Canada, but he appeared to process the game at a high level. For all that can be said about his ability to score the ball, he also has the potential to become one of the team’s best defenders.

West’s length will be a tough matchup on the perimeter for whichever guard lines up against him.

“Sometimes I don't even notice, but when I watch on film, I can cover a lot of ground, and it allows me to be kind of pesty, kind of getting to a ball, getting my hands in there,” West said. “My length can cause problems for sure. And then that's paired with my mentality. I just love playing defense.”

Another Decision To Be Made

Feb 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter motions toward his team during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no doubt in my mind that West will eventually become Purdue’s go-to guy. The biggest question is when.

With four other extremely talented guards in the backcourt, Painter has another decision to make regarding West. Should he start?

The way I see it, C.J. Cox and Gicarri Harris will be essential to Purdue’s success this year, but West won’t be able to be kept off the floor. Something he’s made clear himself.

“I always like to go at a guy. That's something that I've just always been on. That's just how I am naturally.”

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