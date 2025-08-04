Where Media Outlet Ranks Purdue's Matt Painter Among Big Ten Basketball Coaches
With Purdue's incredible success over the last decade, Matt Painter has emerged as one of the top coaches in college basketball. But where does he rank among his peers in the Big Ten? On3 recently released its top 10 coaches in the league for the 2025-26 season.
Painter ranked No. 1 of the group, edging out Michigan State's Tom Izzo (No. 2) and Michigan's Dusty May (No. 3) for the top spot. This ranking comes from James Fletcher III of On3.
"At Purdue, Matt Painter has proven himself as one of the best and most consistent coaches in college basketball. Coming off a big season, which proved he could replace top-end players with a combination of options, taking on a bigger role, his stock should be as high as ever before," Fletcher wrote.
"Painter is one of the best development coaches in college basketball, continuing to operate in an old model which few other coaches can achieve with players working their way slowly from the bench to a star role."
The Boilermakers head into the 2025-26 season as one of the favorites to win a national championship. They've won two Big Ten regular-season titles in the last three years (2023 and 2024) and reached the National Championship Game in 2024.
Last year, Purdue finished the season with a 24-12 record and made the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament, despite losing National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Mason Gillis, and starting guard Lance Jones.
Painter has established a strong culture in West Lafayette in his two decades on the sideline. He owns a 471-215 record, with five Big Ten regular season titles, two Big Ten Tournament championships, and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances. Purdue has reached the Sweet 16 eight times under Painter.
The top five list of Big Ten coaches from On3 includes:
- Matt Painter, Purdue
- Tom Izzo, Michigan State
- Dusty May, Michigan
- Brad Underwood, Illinois
- Mick Cronin, UCLA
