Where Purdue Basketball Ended the Regular Season in KenPom, NCAA NET & AP Rankings

Purdue closed out its regular season last week going 1-1, defeating Northwestern in thrilling fashion before falling to Wisconsin on Senior Day. It wasn't an ideal end to the year for the Boilermakers, who had preseason hopes of winning the Big Ten title.

Purdue ended the 2025-26 regular season with a 23-8 record and a 13-7 mark in Big Ten play. It has earned the No. 7 seed for this year's Big Ten Tournament, scheduled to be played in Chicago at the United Center from March 10 through March 15.

How much did Purdue's final two games impact its status in the KenPom, NCAA NET and Associated Press rankings entering teh Big Ten Tournament? Here's the latest from all three.

KenPom rankings (March 9)

Purdue's highest ranking of the three is in KenPom. The Boilermakers are sitting at No. 8, still owning the No. 2 spot for adjusted offensive efficiency at 130.5. They continue to fall on the defensive side, however, dropping to No. 39 with a 101.1 rating. Purdue is the third-highest rated team from the Big Ten in KenPom, behind only Michigan (No. 2) and Illinois (No. 5).

Duke Blue Devils (29-2) Michigan Wolverines (29-2) Arizona Wildcats (29-2) Florida Gators (25-6) Illinois Fighting Illini (24-7) Houston Cougars (26-5) Iowa State Cyclones (25-6) Purdue Boilermakers (23-8) Michigan State Spartans (25-6) Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3)

NCAA NET rankings (March 9)

This week, Purdue is No. 10 in the NCAA NET rankings. The Boilermakers remain ranked so high because all eight losses are against Quad 1 opponents, owning a record of 8-8 in those games. They are still undefeated in Quad 2, 3 and 4 contests, posting a 15-0 mark.

Duke Blue Devils (29-2) Michigan Wolverines (29-2) Arizona Wildcats (29-2) Florida Gators (25-6) Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) Illinois Fighting Illini (24-7) Houston Cougars (26-5) Iowa State Cyclones (25-6) UConn Huskies (27-4) Purdue Boilermakers (23-8)

Associated Press rankings (March 9)

The Associated Press continued to drop Purdue as the losses piled up at the end of the season. The Boilermakers fell down to No. 18 in the latest AP poll, the program's lowest ranking of the year. Purdue lost four of its last six games to conclude the regular season.

Duke Blue Devils (29-2) Arizona Wildcats (29-2) Michigan Wolverines (29-2) Florida Gators (25-6) Houston Cougars (26-5) UConn Huskies (27-4) Iowa State Cyclones (25-6) Michigan State Spartans (25-6) Illinois Fighting Illini (24-7) Virginia Cavaliers (27-4) Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-5) Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) St. John's Red Storm (25-6) Kansas Jayhawks (22-9) Alabama Crimson Tide (23-8) Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9) Arkansas Razorbacks (23-8) Purdue Boilermakers (23-8) North Carolina Tar Heels (24-7) Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (31-0) Saint Mary's Gaels (27-4) Vanderbilt Commodores (24-7) Wisconsin Badgers (22-9) Louisville Cardinals (22-9) Tennessee Volunteers (21-10)

