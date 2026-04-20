Where Purdue Basketball Stands in Multiple Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings

Purdue might be losing several key members from its 2025-26 roster, but it is still considered by most to be a top-25 program heading into next season. Multiple college basketball outlets have included the Boilermakers in their way-too-early rankings for the 2026-27 season.

Recently, Seth Davis (Hoops HQ), Gary Parrish (CBS Sports) and Jon Rothstein (FanDuel) provided updates to their top 25 rankings for next season. All three have Purdue ranked in their way-too-early polls as the deadline to enter the NCAA transfer portal winds down.

First, Davis has Purdue ranked No. 18 in his updated top 25 for next season. Parrish also as the Boilermakers listed as No. 18. Rothstein has Matt Painter's team ranked the lowest, putting them in at No. 21.

Purdue is coming off a season in which it finished 30-9, won the Big Ten Tournament and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are losing top scorers Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff from the 2025-26 roster.

Purdue is returning all scholarship players

The Purdue Boilermakers team bench reacts to a three-point shot. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

What's the biggest reason for optimism in West Lafayette? Once again, it's retention. The Boilermakers bring back every scholarship player with eligibility remaining from last year's team, as well as multiple walk-ons. That group includes:

Gicarri Harris (guard)

C.J. Cox (guard)

Omer Mayer (guard)

Daniel Jacobsen (center)

Raleigh Burgess (forward)

Antione West Jr. (guard)

Jack Benter (forward)

Sam King (forward)

Jace Rayl (guard)

Jack Lusk (guard)

Additionally, the Boilermakers brought in 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, one of the top players on the transfer market. Painter and his staff also assembled a top-10 recruiting class, featuring four players:

Sinan Huan (center)

Rivers Knight (forward)

Luke Ertel (guard)

Jacob Webber (guard)

The combination of returning talent and incoming prospects has created a lot of excitement around the program, despite losing the combination of Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn.

Ranking the Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Where do the Boilers stand compared to other teams in these early rankings? Here's a look at each of those way-too-early rankings:

Seth Davis (Hoops HQ)

Michigan State Illinois UConn Duke Arizona Michigan Gonzaga Iowa State Virginia Tennessee Texas Florida Alabama Houston Arkansas Louisville Ohio State Purdue UCLA Indiana BYU Missouri Wisconsin Nebraska Kansas

Gary Parrish (CBS Sports)

Michigan UConn Florida Illinois Duke Michigan State Arkansas Arizona Texas Gonzaga Iowa State Virginia Houston Alabama USC Tennessee St. John's Purdue North Carolina Louisville Indiana Miami BYU Nebraska Ohio State

Jon Rothstein (FanDuel)

Michigan Florida UConn Illinois Arizona Michigan State Virginia Texas Arkansas Duke Houston Gonzaga Iowa State Tennessee Alabama Indiana USC Miami Louisville North Carolina Purdue Ohio State UCLA BYU Vanderbilt

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!