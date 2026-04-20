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Where Purdue Basketball Stands in Multiple Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings

Several media outlets have released way-too-early rankings for the 2026-27 season. Where does Purdue stand in each of these rankings?
Dustin Schutte|
Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) goes to the basket.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) goes to the basket. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

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Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue might be losing several key members from its 2025-26 roster, but it is still considered by most to be a top-25 program heading into next season. Multiple college basketball outlets have included the Boilermakers in their way-too-early rankings for the 2026-27 season.

Recently, Seth Davis (Hoops HQ), Gary Parrish (CBS Sports) and Jon Rothstein (FanDuel) provided updates to their top 25 rankings for next season. All three have Purdue ranked in their way-too-early polls as the deadline to enter the NCAA transfer portal winds down.

First, Davis has Purdue ranked No. 18 in his updated top 25 for next season. Parrish also as the Boilermakers listed as No. 18. Rothstein has Matt Painter's team ranked the lowest, putting them in at No. 21.

Purdue is coming off a season in which it finished 30-9, won the Big Ten Tournament and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are losing top scorers Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff from the 2025-26 roster.

Purdue is returning all scholarship players

The Purdue Boilermakers team bench reacts to a three-point shot.
The Purdue Boilermakers team bench reacts to a three-point shot. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

What's the biggest reason for optimism in West Lafayette? Once again, it's retention. The Boilermakers bring back every scholarship player with eligibility remaining from last year's team, as well as multiple walk-ons. That group includes:

  • Gicarri Harris (guard)
  • C.J. Cox (guard)
  • Omer Mayer (guard)
  • Daniel Jacobsen (center)
  • Raleigh Burgess (forward)
  • Antione West Jr. (guard)
  • Jack Benter (forward)
  • Sam King (forward)
  • Jace Rayl (guard)
  • Jack Lusk (guard)

Additionally, the Boilermakers brought in 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, one of the top players on the transfer market. Painter and his staff also assembled a top-10 recruiting class, featuring four players:

  • Sinan Huan (center)
  • Rivers Knight (forward)
  • Luke Ertel (guard)
  • Jacob Webber (guard)

The combination of returning talent and incoming prospects has created a lot of excitement around the program, despite losing the combination of Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn.

Ranking the Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks.
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Where do the Boilers stand compared to other teams in these early rankings? Here's a look at each of those way-too-early rankings:

Seth Davis (Hoops HQ)

  1. Michigan State
  2. Illinois
  3. UConn
  4. Duke
  5. Arizona
  6. Michigan
  7. Gonzaga
  8. Iowa State
  9. Virginia
  10. Tennessee
  11. Texas
  12. Florida
  13. Alabama
  14. Houston
  15. Arkansas
  16. Louisville
  17. Ohio State
  18. Purdue
  19. UCLA
  20. Indiana
  21. BYU
  22. Missouri
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Nebraska
  25. Kansas

Gary Parrish (CBS Sports)

  1. Michigan
  2. UConn
  3. Florida
  4. Illinois
  5. Duke
  6. Michigan State
  7. Arkansas
  8. Arizona
  9. Texas
  10. Gonzaga
  11. Iowa State
  12. Virginia
  13. Houston
  14. Alabama
  15. USC
  16. Tennessee
  17. St. John's
  18. Purdue
  19. North Carolina
  20. Louisville
  21. Indiana
  22. Miami
  23. BYU
  24. Nebraska
  25. Ohio State

Jon Rothstein (FanDuel)

  1. Michigan
  2. Florida
  3. UConn
  4. Illinois
  5. Arizona
  6. Michigan State
  7. Virginia
  8. Texas
  9. Arkansas
  10. Duke
  11. Houston
  12. Gonzaga
  13. Iowa State
  14. Tennessee
  15. Alabama
  16. Indiana
  17. USC
  18. Miami
  19. Louisville
  20. North Carolina
  21. Purdue
  22. Ohio State
  23. UCLA
  24. BYU
  25. Vanderbilt

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Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.

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