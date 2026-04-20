4-Star Guard Chase Richardson Recaps Official Visit to Purdue

When it comes to playing at the college level, four-star guard Chase Richardson values a program that can win at a high level. To the Texas native, that's just one of the things that sticks out about Purdue.

Richardson, a top-100 player in the 2027 recruiting class, took an official visit to Purdue over the weekend. After visiting West Lafayette, he narrowed down his list of schools to just five: Purdue, Nebraska, Virginia, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame.

"Obviously, Purdue has a tradition of winning and has a system in place to develop players and continue having success," Richardson told Purdue Boilermakers On SI. "They also seem to value high school players, which is important to me."

Richardson is coming off a junior campaign in Friendswood, Texas in which he averaged 18.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game. He has been a major target for Purdue's coaching staff, saying that Matt Painter and Paul Lusk have been in contact with him for quite some time.

For years, Painter has also talked about recruiting players who also value education. That's another important thing to Richardson, who understands what Purdue has to offer academically.

Richardson is also a fan of how Purdue operates, recruiting from the high school level and retaining players year after year.

"Great people and a great University. I want to major in business, and they have a great business school," Richardson said. "I got to meet a lot of the players, and they are all really solid guys. They all wanted to come back, which says a lot about the school and coaches. I want to go somewhere where I will get to compete against the best, and I think Purdue has that."

What would Chase Richardson bring to Purdue?

Richardson is an athletic point guard who can score in a variety of ways. He does an excellent job of taking defenders off the dribble and getting to the rim, capable of finishing through contact or throwing down dunks. He's one of the top ball-handlers in the 2027 recruiting class.

The rising high school senior also likes to push the pace, get out in tempo, and either create open shots for himself or find teammates for open shot attempts.

Most importantly, though, Richardson values winning. He doesn't concern himself with how many points he scores or assists he accounts for; he's more focused on doing what's necessary to help the Boilermakers get into the win column.

"I am a competitor. I will do whatever is needed to help the team win," Richardson said. "On the court, I play with pace and like to use my quickness and speed to create opportunities."

Richardson is at his best with the basketball in his hands, but he could also play the two spot, showing the ability to come off screens and knock down open shots.

Most importantly, he has a high basketball IQ, values winning, and wants to play for a program that develops talent. He's a prospect who would fit in well in West Lafayette.

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